VMware boosts capabilities in 5G, cloud and performance

VMware helps Communications Service Providers enhance capabilities using cloud and 5G capabilities.

VMware made a whole host of announcements on day three of Mobile World Congress (MWC), helping to boost cloud capabilities and 5G networks.

The cloud provider kicked off the day announcing its new edge computing solutions to develop IoT capabilities, before announcing the latest capabilities to its cloud platform for customers. At MWC VMware demonstrated how it intends to help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) increase revenue, enhance industry opportunities as well as improving customer services.

At the show, VMware demonstrated how its capabilities make up the basis for CSPs network modernisation abilities, 5G-enablement and cloud transformation, with real-life scenarios demonstrating the technology.

These included, multi-access edge computing that gives CSPs a shared infrastructure platform to support low-latency fixed and mobile use cases. The edge computing architecture allows customers to drive service creation, automation and delivery across core and edge data centres.

Another element demonstrated to help CSPs boost cloud capabilities and 5G networks is the hybrid telco cloud. This demonstrates how CSPs can extend their core network services and applications into a hybrid cloud environment, extending applications, network services and connectivity seamlessly from private to public cloud infrastructures.

“CSPs require a transition to a cloud-centric virtualized infrastructure and service delivery model that is agile, automated, open, and secure: a move to the Telco Distributed Cloud. VMware enables CSPs to create high-performance, agile, and open Telco Distributed Clouds leveraging NFV and SDN technologies that deliver consistent infrastructure and operations,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions, Telco NFV Group, VMware.

VMware also revealed the cloud company will extend its network architecture, to bring better network performance and utilisation, delivering a better quality of experience. by enabling a seamless deployment of data plane-intensive applications.

VMware also added to its list of announcements revealing the company’s portfolio of solutions to help prepare CSPs for the introduction of 5G. According to VMware, the ability to build and launch 5G services will be critical to businesses’ success. Therefore the company hopes to help businesses to create new revenue streams, drive down costs and improve customer retention and satisfaction.

CSPs can also prepare for new service opportunities such as software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN), cloud migration, workspace management, and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

“CSPs must deliver new and differentiated services faster in an on-demand model to assist them today, as well as for the 5G future,” Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco Group at VMware said.

“VMware provides an innovative and production-proven software platform with 20 years of domain expertise in virtualization and cloud to help lead CSPs and telcos into next-generation distributed cloud leadership. This will require a transition to a cloud-centric virtualized infrastructure and service delivery model that is agile, automated, open, and software-defined.”

In order for businesses to efficiently adopt 5G networks, VMware provides the software foundation that delivers a common infrastructure across private, public and Telco Distributed Clouds. The optimal environment allows telcso and CSPs to operate, manage, connect and secure all applications and network functions.

VMware offers CSPs support for Containers and Cloud Native Apps, helping with integration with public clouds as well as the fastest path to send CSPs down to Production OpenStack.

To drive high-margin revenue streams for customers, VMware has expanded its portfolio to allow CSPs to expand their opportunities with customers as well as unlocking future opportunities to develop services. VMware helps drive these revenues with branch networking, equipping CSPs with the ability to service enterprise needs as a manage service provider.

VMware offers CSPs a helping hand with public and hybrid cloud extension. This helps CSPs offer their enterprise customers instant connectivity to large-scale clouds for their IT and network function workloads.

The cloud company also offers the ability to empower the digital workspace for CSPs, offering a range of enterprise mobility and workspace managemtn services for customers throughout all stages of the journey.

The last capability VMware is offering CSPs is the ability to produce scalable IoT, from the edge to the cloud. VMware aims to help CSPs enhance IoT opportunities both internally and with customers, by reshuffling IoT infrastructure is deployed, managed, monitored and secured.

Ayyar said: “Making this transition will enable CSPs to drive top line growth, improve bottom line performance, and retain and grow both their consumer and enterprise customer bases.”