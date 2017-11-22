Data analytics & AI targeted as cure to customer challenges

Delivering quality customer services is becoming more difficult than ever before in the digital age.

Businesses are facing increasing customer challenges regarding the delivery of quality customer services, according to new research.

According to research commissioned by Insight UK and carried out by Censuswide, delivering quality customer services is becoming increasingly difficult in the digital age.

The report found that 90% of respondents said they were up against an ever-more demanding customer base in the digital age when compared to previous years.

UK businesses are seemingly having a hard time changing customer expectations and customer services. The biggest challenges businesses are failing to overcome include the speed of customer services (46%), personalised customer service (43%) and a lack of understanding of the technology underpinning customer service (42%).

Emma de Sousa, Managing Director of Insight UK. “There is real pressure on businesses to deliver personalised, relevant and meaningful experiences. Technology may facilitate these relationships, but it starts with organisations adopting a customer-centric approach to business.

“By marrying this approach with transformative solutions, organisations can ensure they are best-placed to win the battle for the modern day customer.”

Encouragingly, 81% of respondents have said they would be increasing their investment to improve customer service over the next year. Those respondents have looked to new technology solutions to help achieve this aim.

Data analytics came out on top with just over half (53%) of respondents admitting they would choose such technology to help better customer service. Mobile apps (47%) and AI (38%) were also in the top three most popular innovative solutions aiming to improve problems and benefit relationships with customers.

De Sousa said: “Technology underpins the modern customer relationship, whether it be delivering services, checking the status of orders, or even making a complaint when something goes wrong,”

“However, there is work to be done when it comes to meeting customer expectations, with 90% of organisational leaders facing challenges in meeting the demands of the digital customer. It is vital organisations work with trusted partners who can help them make the most of transformative technology to better serve their customers.”