Big Data Back to Home

Biggest Problem with Big Data: Search… or Find?

Increase / Decrease text size
By Chiara Pensato, Director, EMEA at Alteryx
data
Previous ArticleAWS pitches Alexa for Business, talks up cloud security credentials
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Biggest Problem with Big Data: Search… or Find?
3 hours ago
AWS pitches Alexa for Business, talks up cloud security credentials
7 hours ago
NATO: Could cyber attack be the best form of defence?
10 hours ago
How to catch a hacker – Fishing out the cyber-criminals
10 hours ago
Artificial intelligence spurs the reinvention of IT
10 hours ago
Is Apple about to turn chip maker?
10 hours ago
Google sued for alleged UK iPhone privacy breach
14 hours ago
Automation to steal 20% of UK jobs by 2030 – McKinsey
14 hours ago
Lloyds continues digital drive with 49 branch closures
15 hours ago
AWS re:Invent shines a spotlight on Amazon’s cloud market domination
21 hours ago
When the auditors come knocking, will you be prepared?
1 day ago
Data breach makes waves for shipping giant Clarkson
1 day ago
Brexit: Has the UK tech talent exodus already started?
1 day ago
Uber data breach: 2.7 million UK riders & drivers hit in cover-up
1 day ago
Microsoft Azure location services to drive IoT & smart cities
2 days ago
Productivity problems: IT issues cost £62bn annually
2 days ago