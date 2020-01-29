Boardroom Back to Home

AMD’s CEO: Wafer Supply is Tight Going into 2020

Increase / Decrease text size
wafer supply
Previous ArticleTelcos May Have to Start Tearing Out Huawei Kit - Reliance on Three Vendors is "Crazy" - NCSC
Next ArticleWhat is Apache Lucene?

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google Continues to Prod Holes in Apple’s Security
5 hours ago
Critical Bug Fix: OpenBSD Vulnerability Needs Urgent Patching – RCE With Morris Worm Inspiration
7 hours ago
What is Apache Lucene?
8 hours ago
AMD’s CEO: Wafer Supply is Tight Going into 2020
9 hours ago
Telcos May Have to Start Tearing Out Huawei Kit – Reliance on Three Vendors is “Crazy” – NCSC
1 day ago
“Welcome, Kleptomaniac Octopus” – Linux 5.5 Lands, with Improved Hardware Support
1 day ago
As AWS Slashes Disaster Recovery Costs by 80%, Can Independent Firms Compete?
1 day ago
UK Huawei Decision: Chinese Firm Avoids Outright 5G Ban
1 day ago
SAP Profits Tumble 21 Percent, Despite Strong Cloud Growth
1 day ago
Gov’t to Launch New “Unlimited” Fast-Track STEM Visa Scheme
1 day ago
New IoT Security Regulations: The Devil’s in the Details
2 days ago
RHEL 8 Still Vulnerable to “Magellan 2” SQLite Bugs, as Patches Drop
2 days ago
Gov’t Preparing New Drone Inspection and Seizure Powers for Police
2 days ago
VMware Warns Over AMD Driver Vulnerabilities
2 days ago
Microsoft Open Sources Live Video Analytics Toolkit
2 days ago
Five Questions with…Rob Woollen, CEO of Sigma Computing
2 days ago