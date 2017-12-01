Ex-Intel data centre boss joins Google Cloud

Diane Byrant moves her head into the clouds from Intel Data Centres to Google.

After over 30 years at Intel, Diane Byrant has announced her departure to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at Google Cloud.

The former Group President and Head of Datacentres at Intel worked at the company for 32 years before moving to Google Cloud with immediate effect today.

Byrant first announced her leave from Intel in May for ‘personal reasons’ and was expected to return after around six months, but instead she takes on the job as COO at Google Cloud to boost presence across the market and in developments.

In a blog post Diane Greene, SVP of Google Cloud said: “I can’t think of a person with more relevant experience and talents. She is an engineer with tremendous business focus and an outstanding thirty-year career in technology.”

First starting out in the engineering world Byrant has had much success in her career, with her most recent talents developing within artificial intelligence (AI) markets with Intel. Both her knowledge in engineering and AI will aid her in her position at Google Cloud to develop the platform even further.

“We are growing at an extraordinary rate as we enable businesses to become smarter with data, increase their agility, collaborate and secure their information. Diane’s strategic acumen, technical knowledge and client focus will prove invaluable as we accelerate the scale and reach of Google Cloud,” Greene said.

Intel has paid Byrant a staggering $4.5m as a parting payment as she begins her new role at Google from today.

The good news comes on the back of Google being sued for an alleged UK iPhone privacy breach, hoping to restore the reputation of Google.

Once ranked the highest female executive, Byrant is evidently welcomed to the team, with Greene praising her and her achievements as she holds high hopes for her and Google Cloud in the New Year.