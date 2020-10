“I don’t think anyone at the NCSC wants it to become a national IT helpdesk”

“I hope the NCSC gets well-funded in the forthcoming spending review and grows a bit, but I don’t think anyone at the NCSC wants it to grow exponentially and become a national IT helpdesk” says former head Ciaran Martin.

We joined him to talk his old job, and new…

Read the full interview on Tech Monitor.

For more on our relationship with Tech Monitor, see here.