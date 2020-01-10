“Alpaca it in for Life on the Farm” – Monzo Co-Founder Heads for Greener Pastures

Monzo co-founder and deputy CEO Paul Rippon says he’s leaving the fintech in favour of “driving my tractor” on his alpaca farm in Northumberland.

The decision comes after Monzo more than tripled its customer base last year, from one million to over 3.6 million, and expanded its team from 500 to 1,500 staff.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Rippon said he plans dedicate his time to “enjoying life” on Barnacre Alpacas, the farm he founded with his wife Debbie in 2007.

“Cognitive and Emotional Overhead”

He wrote: “Why did I leave? Simple, to go and enjoy life. At 48 years young I’ve been working in financial services for 27 years and working away from home for the last 8 years. Building a fast growing bank takes its toll and even reducing my ‘work hours’ didn’t reduce the cognitive and emotional overhead.”

The financial services veteran added: “You’ll find me doing the feed rounds, hosting alpaca walk ’n’ talks and driving my tractor (a Massey Ferguson 390T).”

The 27-year banking veteran started his career at Natwest, before joining Northern Rock in 2006 and then spending two years as head of banking operations at AIB.

Barnacre Alpacas is home to 300 alpacas, including elite studs “Legend of Spartacus”, “Loki” and “Barnacre Anubis”.

Alpacas are members of the camelid family and typically bred for their fleece. They are, Rippon’s farm notes, “the most colour diverse fibre producing animal in the world” but do not, as yet, offer anything coral pink.

Those potentially interested in buying an Alpaca from the farm? You’re looking at around £625 for one of the fluffily scornful-looking critters.