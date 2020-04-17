Intelligent Infrastructure #2: “Infrastructure is Everywhere; So Is Your Data”

How do you get insights into all the unstructured data in your environment?

In the second of our four-part sponsored series on intelligent infrastructure, Computer Business Review joins Hitachi Vantara CTO Tom Christensen to talk about breaking down data silos, whilst retaining good governance.

As Christensen puts it bluntly: “What we are talking about when we break down siloes is how we can help a customer get insights into information in all the unstructured data that they have in their environment”

What does that look like in practice? Watch the video below!

