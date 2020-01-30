Workforce Back to Home

IR35 is Turning into an “Absolute Shit Show” and IT Contractors are Getting Burned

Increase / Decrease text size
IR35 deadline
Previous ArticleGoogle Continues to Prod Holes in Apple's Security
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

IR35 is Turning into an “Absolute Shit Show” and IT Contractors are Getting Burned
1 min ago
Google Continues to Prod Holes in Apple’s Security
18 hours ago
Critical Bug Fix: OpenBSD Vulnerability Needs Urgent Patching – RCE With Morris Worm Inspiration
20 hours ago
What is Apache Lucene?
21 hours ago
AMD’s CEO: Wafer Supply is Tight Going into 2020
22 hours ago
Telcos May Have to Start Tearing Out Huawei Kit – Reliance on Three Vendors is “Crazy” – NCSC
2 days ago
“Welcome, Kleptomaniac Octopus” – Linux 5.5 Lands, with Improved Hardware Support
2 days ago
As AWS Slashes Disaster Recovery Costs by 80%, Can Independent Firms Compete?
2 days ago
UK Huawei Decision: Chinese Firm Avoids Outright 5G Ban
2 days ago
SAP Profits Tumble 21 Percent, Despite Strong Cloud Growth
2 days ago
Gov’t to Launch New “Unlimited” Fast-Track STEM Visa Scheme
2 days ago
New IoT Security Regulations: The Devil’s in the Details
3 days ago
RHEL 8 Still Vulnerable to “Magellan 2” SQLite Bugs, as Patches Drop
3 days ago
Gov’t Preparing New Drone Inspection and Seizure Powers for Police
3 days ago
VMware Warns Over AMD Driver Vulnerabilities
3 days ago
Microsoft Open Sources Live Video Analytics Toolkit
3 days ago