Accenture, Pivotal team up on enterprise digital transformation

Accenture and Pivotal are planning to make bold investments to widen the reach and impact of the new business group.

Targeting the acceleration of Fortune 500 digital transformation, Accenture and Pivotal have formed a new business group for enhanced software development and startup innovation.

Under the banner of The Accenture Pivotal Business Group (APGB), the new entity is set to focus on cloud migration and the improvement of cloud-native application development. The Pivotal Cloud Foundry will be central to this process.

The APBG has been formed with the future in mind, geared toward leveraging cutting edge technologies including artificial intelligence, connected cars and home, and internet of things (IoT).

Upon the launch of APBG, Columbus, Ohio and New York City are playing hosts, and the group is already working in sectors including insurance and banking. The group has bold investment plans that will lead to expansion to more locations.

Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology & innovation officer, said: “By combining our cloud services expertise with Pivotal’s software development methodology and platform, the Accenture Pivotal Business Group will help clients accelerate the pace of new innovations and fast-track their digital transformation… Together we will help clients adopt cloud-native technology, build software at scale, and use an iterative, high-speed model, enabling them to be more agile, disruptive and competitive.”

Accenture experts will be crucial to guiding the product teams of the APBG, while also working with a host of professionals trained in the Pivotal methodology. Accenture is also bringing the vast support of 40,000 Java professionals into play, and over twenty years of open system building experience.

Rob Mee, Pivotal’s CEO, said, “The Accenture Pivotal Business Group’s vision is to help the world’s largest enterprises move at startup speed to respond to customer expectations and bring new ideas to market faster. We will help clients continuously improve the software applications that run their businesses, freeing them to focus on higher-value aspects of their businesses while dramatically increasing developer productivity and operational efficiencies.”