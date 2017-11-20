AWS re:Invent 2017: CenturyLink lined up to network the Las Vegas Strip

More venues, more people, more networking.

AWS re:Invent, the cloud giant’s big bang to end the year is just around the corner and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Taking place from the 27th November – 1st December, the event now has an extra day and has spread like a virus to cover the majority of the Las Vegas strip.

More sessions, more experts, more customers, more walking – thanks to the event now covering seven Las Vegas hotels – but fear not because CenturyLink is going to help make sure everything runs smoothly.

The communications provider has been turned to by AWS to provide “a high-quality experience” for more than 40,000 on-site attendees and more than 50,000 people streaming online.

One of the biggest challenges is that it’ll take place over more than 1.4 million square feet of event space: “With any enterprise cloud networking solution, resilience, redundancy and bandwidth are paramount. That’s no less the case with a show of this magnitude. Between thousands of keynotes, live streams and breakouts, connectivity to AWS services is vital to the show’s success,” said Chris McReynolds, CenturyLink’s vice president of cloud and data product management.

“Accomplishing this takes more than a bunch of 10 gig waves interconnecting venues; it takes experience and understanding to see the requirements and develop a solution that meets them,” said McReynolds.

This’ll be the fourth year in a row CenturyLink will provide the private, dedicated network connectivity for re:Invent, with the company taking care of the live streams, breakout sessions, hands-on labs, bootcamps, hackathons, workshops, certification exams, and more being delivered though CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions.

So if anything goes wrong – you know where to point the finger.

Having frequently attended conferences I can safely say that things regularly don’t go to plan, so if they don’t you can follow CBR tweeting live from the show here.