HPE makes the clouds align with OneSphere

Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure are set to be compatible with the OneSphere system.

In a move to streamline the management of multiple clouds, HPE has released OneSphere, a system which gives users cloud control from a single point.

Under this umbrella principally are different public clouds, but private clouds situated on-premise can also be managed using the HPE OneSphere system.

Not only does this offering intend to provide an efficient, transparent approach to cloud management, it also aims to be accessible to anyone within an organisation that needs it.

The platform will transcend boundaries between different departments and roles, making it usable for executives and developers alike, for example.

Also following the theme of unification, the OneSphere system is also set to be compatible with all of the leading cloud service providers, including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. The same is the case for on-premise, with HPE planning to work with Kubernetes and VMware.

Seldom in recent years has HPE not been in the midst of a period of change, and that is not about to stop. Recently it was announced and confirmed by the company that the CEO of the past six years, Meg Whitman, would be stepping down from the position, with the HPE President, Antonio Neri, set to fill the role.

HPE has also experienced decline in recent years, with data storage equipment and server sales at an all-time low. This reason will also place a great deal of hope behind the success of OneSphere, an ambitious move that could finally pull HPE away from its legacy identity.

Other work the company has been conducting recently includes a foray into in-memory computing platforms, releasing a new Superdome Flex platform geared toward the enterprise. Data analysis is at the core of this move, and the new HPE platform has been designed to provide real-time insights into vast quantities of data.