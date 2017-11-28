HPE GreenLake takes workloads pay-as-you-go

Suite of pay-per-use solutions launched at HPE Discover in Madrid.

Businesses looking to scale up and scale down at pace could benefit from a newly expanded range of pay-per-use IT solutions for top customer workloads from HPE.

The new workplace solutions will include big data, backup, open database, SAP HANA, and edge computing. HPE is also rebranding its GreenLake Flex Capacity services to consume a wide range of the tech giant’s infrastructure as part of the rollout.

The outcome-based IT consumption solutions include:

GreenLake Big Data offers a Hadoop data lake, pre-integrated and tested on the latest HPE technology and Hortonworks or Cloudera software.

offers a Hadoop data lake, pre-integrated and tested on the latest HPE technology and Hortonworks or Cloudera software. GreenLake Backup delivers on-premises backup capacity using Commvault software pre-integrated on the latest technology with HPE metering technology and management services to run it.

delivers on-premises backup capacity using Commvault software pre-integrated on the latest technology with HPE metering technology and management services to run it. GreenLake Database with EDB Postgres delivered on-premises and built on open source technology to help simplify operations and substantially reduce total cost of ownership for a customer’s entire database platform.

delivered on-premises and built on open source technology to help simplify operations and substantially reduce total cost of ownership for a customer’s entire database platform. GreenLake for SAP HANA offers an on-premises appliance operated by HPE with the right-sized, SAP-certified hardware, operating system, and services to meet workload performance and availability objectives.

offers an on-premises appliance operated by HPE with the right-sized, SAP-certified hardware, operating system, and services to meet workload performance and availability objectives. GreenLake Edge Compute offers an end-to-end lifecycle framework to accelerate a customer’s Internet of Things (IoT) journey.

Included in each HPE GreenLake outcome-driven solution is advisory and professional services from Pointnext to define, deploy, and integrate solutions, as well as provide recommendations for continual optimisation of systems and processes. HPE will also provide purpose-built reference architectures in hardware and software, as well as remote monitoring and management of the solution by HPE Pointnext, offloading routine infrastructure management tasks from the IT department and providing both skills and knowledge of the new technologies from day one.

HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity will also be expanded to include modular, pre-packaged infrastructure options as well as HPC, Microsoft Azure Stack and SimpliVity, helping clients design infrastructure mechanisms which best meet their business’ needs.

“Building on the leadership and success of consuming infrastructure with HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity, we are taking the next step in consumption,” said Ana Pinczuk, SVP and GM of HPE Pointnext.

“HPE GreenLake offers an experience that is the best of both worlds – a simple, pay-per-use technology model with the risk management of data that’s under the customer’s direct control.”

HPE said it hopes to move “beyond pay-per-use infrastructure to pay-per-use outcomes” to try and build longevity into its consumption-based business services.