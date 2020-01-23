Bank of England Turns to the Cloud, in a “Step Change” for Operations

A tender to build a new cloud operating model “will further improve legacy items within the estate that could be considered candidates for cloud adoption”

The Bank of England is searching for a cloud build partner as it shifts workloads to the public cloud, in what the central bank admits is a “step change for operations”.

In a tender published late Wednesday, the BoE said it needs a partner to design, build and assure a “modern, fit for purpose cloud environment” spanning IaaS and SaaS.

The two-year Bank of England cloud contract comes little more than six months after the bank raised ongoing concerns about cloud “concentration risk and lack of substitutability”, in a cautious response to the Future of Finance Report.

That review, commissioned from banker Huw van Steenis, urged the central bank to “embrace the cloud” – and warned that complex regulatory requirements remained a barrier to cloud adoption by the financial services sector.

The new public cloud environment will initially be used by the bank’s development, security, and corporate governance teams, it said.

These will, respectively, use it to develop, test and deploy code as well as “onboarding stakeholders”; test how the cloud will integrate to its existing Security Operations Centre and optimise “use of digital tools and governance as code.

While this week’s tender does not appear to involve the migration to the cloud of any applications central to the BoE’s payments work (e.g. workloads surrounding settlement accounts), it does suggest that it could open the doors for further migrations.

“This new operating model”, the tender notes, “will further improve legacy items within the estate that could be considered candidates for cloud adoption.”

The Bank of England cloud contract winner will need to show:

“Evidence of delivering though a complete life cycle, a public cloud PaaS to a large organisation (with over 10 digital delivery teams hosted on the platform)

“Experience of developing, maintaining and operating complex operational tooling, including Kubernetes.

“Have demonstrable experience of setting best practices and policies, especially around microservice architecture

“Have demonstrable engagement with the devops community (for example, pull requests, industry conferences, meetups, existing relationships, partnerships or accreditations with major cloud vendors etc.)

Critics like Bob Lyddon of Lyddon Consulting have previously told Computer Business Review that the BoE’s “comically antiquated IT infrastructure” is an impediment to financial services innovation in the UK. As Lyddon told us: “The bottom line is that the BoE has been running an antiquated IT complex for many years, and that the pinchpoint that this would impose on mainstream official policies was not realised (and may not even now have been fully realised) until the CHAPS outage of 2014.

“The situation will not be resolved until 2021 at the earliest.”