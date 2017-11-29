Data breach makes waves for shipping giant Clarkson

Clarkson Plc has not yet come forward with what data has been stolen, or how much of it. It was swift to publically report the incident, however.

Shipping service provider, Clarkson Plc, has publicly shared a warning that a hacker may be about to release stolen data following a data breach sustained by the company.

While the organisation was swift to share the information that it has been attacked and breached, it has no so far come clean about exactly how much customer data was taken.

The company has said that it is working with the police in reaction the incident, representing a proactive approach to the breach. Clarkson is a globally know name in the shipping industry, standing among the most prominent providers in terms of shipbroking, making the firm highly attractive for malicious threat actors.

According to the company, it is the process of alerting affected customers to the situation, in addition to providing support.

In an announcement, the shipping firm detailed its reaction to the attack, it said: “As soon as it was discovered, Clarksons took immediate steps to respond to and manage the incident. Our initial investigations have shown the unauthorised access was gained via a single and isolated user account which has now been disabled. We have also put in place additional security measures to best prevent a similar incident happening in the future.”

By quickly announcing the data breach, Clarkson is so far acting in line with the GDPR regulation we are expecting in 2018, which will mete out crippling punishment to organisations that fail to comply with the rules. This instance is an important reminder to organisations to be on their guard at all times.

Andi Case, CEO of Clarksons, commented: “Issues of cybersecurity are at the forefront of many business agendas in today’s digital and commercial landscape and, despite our extensive efforts we have suffered this criminal attack. As you would rightly expect, we’re working closely with specialist police teams and data security experts to do all we can to best understand the incident and what we can do to protect our clients now and in the future. We hope that, in time, we can share the lessons learned with our clients to help stop them from becoming victims themselves.”