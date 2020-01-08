Las Vegas Hacked: Sin City Hit

“People interfacing with the city may experience brief interruptions of service”

The City of Las Vegas has been hit by hackers, officials confirmed late Tuesday, with officials still working to assess the extent of the compromise.

It was not immediately clear if this was the latest in a string of ransomware attacks to cripple US public authorities in recent months.

City officials told reporters: “The city of Las Vegas experienced a cyber compromise at 4:30 a.m. PST Tuesday.”

They could not immediately confirm whether public data had been accessed; some services have been affected.

Las Vegas Hacked: Details Still Emerging

Officials said: “The city’s Information Technologies Department is assessing the extent of the compromise. When aware of the attempt, the city immediately took steps to protect its data systems. People interfacing with the city may experience brief interruptions of service, but so far those interruptions have been minimal. The city will have a clearer picture of the extent of the compromise over the next 24 hours.”

City spokesman David Riggleman told the Las Vegas Review that the city faces about 279,000 attempts to breach its computer systems every month.

If it does turn out to be ransomware, Las Vegas would join New Orleans — which was forced to declare a state of emergency — and Florida’s Pensacola among the US cities affected hit by cybercriminals in recent months.

Nearly 1,000 US government agencies, educational establishments and healthcare providers were hit by ransomware attacks in 2019.

Security firm Emsisoft says it has tracked successful attacks on 103 federal, state and municipal governments and agencies in 2019.

The New Zealand-based cybersecurity firm pointed to a report issued by the State Auditor of Mississippi in October 2019 that damns a “disregard for cybersecurity in state government,” with many state entities “operating like state and federal cybersecurity laws do not apply to them”.

That report found that many state government bodies do not have a security policy plan or disaster recovery plan in place; are not performing legally mandated risk assessments and are not encrypting sensitive information.

