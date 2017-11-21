Cisco, Interpol join forces to fight cyber crime

Cisco, INTERPOL to share threat intelligence in the global fight against cyber crime.

In a bid to boost the fight against cyber-crime, Cisco and INTERPOL have joined forces to share threat intelligence.

The crime fighting duo will develop a coordinated and focused approach to data sharing, with the aim to provide quicker threat detection on a global scale. The two companies also hope the tie-up will lead to further collaboration in the future, specifically around training and knowledge sharing.

John N. Stewart, Senior Vice President and Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco, said: “As cybercrime continues to escalate around the world, defenders from both the public and private sectors must meet the threat with equal force.

“Visibility and comprehensive threat intelligence across the cyber domain are critical to enable detection, analysis, and protection against emerging threats. We are pleased to collaborate with INTERPOL to exchange threat intelligence and find other knowledge-sharing opportunities to fight cybercrime globally.”

The agreement with Interpol will further support Cisco’s security programmes targeting both ‘pure cyber-crime’ and cyber-enabled crimes, helping countries to identify cyber-attacks and their perpetrators.

Noboru Nakatani, Executive Director of IGCI, said: “The exchange of information and expertise between the public and private sectors is vital in combating cybercrime. No country or company can do this alone.

“INTERPOL’s agreement with Cisco provides us, and law enforcement in our 192 member countries, with access to important cyber-threat information which will help us not only detect attacks but also help prevent them.”

Teaming up with INTERPOL coincides with Cisco’s newly established education programme around cyber security, which aims to teach the necessary digital skills to youngsters at school from the age of five.

Cisco has recently been ramping up its efforts to partner with both government and industry in cybersecurity, striking a deal with IBM earlier in the year.

Similar to the partnership struck with Interpol, Cisco and IBM will collaborate across products, services and threat intelligence with a shared outcome focused on helping organisations reduce the time required to detect and mitigate threats.