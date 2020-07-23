Protection Back to Home

Q&A: David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Kaspersky

Increase / Decrease text size
david emm
Previous ArticleNo Patching, No CISO? Premier League Club Saved by the Bank after Hackers Targeted MD
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Q&A: David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Kaspersky
3 hours ago
No Patching, No CISO? Premier League Club Saved by the Bank after Hackers Targeted MD
5 hours ago
DMs Raided in Twitter Hack that Saw Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barack Obama’s Accounts Accessed
7 hours ago
Intelligent Infrastructure: Getting Structured Around Unstructured data ​
22 hours ago
Slack Files Competition Complaint Against Teams
22 hours ago
Computer Business Review Needs You: Take Our Survey, Help Shape the Future
1 day ago
“These People Aren’t Muppets” – Tackling the OT Security Realm with Humility
1 day ago
Expect a Record 20,000 Vulnerability Reports in 2020, Warns Skybox
1 day ago
Chinese Hackers Indicted on 11 Counts, Including Attack on British AI Firm
2 days ago
Apache Cassandra 4.0 Lands: Five Times Faster, Audit Logging and More
2 days ago
Russia Report: Committee Warns of Fragmented “Cyber” Responsibilities Across HMG, Says Russian Influence is Entrenched
2 days ago
IBM Vows to Change “Culture and Operating Model” as Profits Plunge
2 days ago
European NGO Specialising in “Disinformation” Analysis Knocked Offline in Cyber Attack
3 days ago
The Risks of Ransomware are Rising – SMEs Should Take Note
3 days ago
Former GCHQ Director Robert Hannigan: Regulators Will Need to Do More on IIoT Security
3 days ago
AWS Adds Fourth Availability Zone in Seoul as Cloud Demand Soars
3 days ago