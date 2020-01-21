FireEye Buys Cloudvisory, in Seventh Security Acquisition

Firm provides agentless monitoring of network flows across multiple cloud providers

FireEye has agreed to buy Dallas, Texas-based security firm Cloudvisory for an undisclosed sum, adding virtualised environment security tools to its portfolio.

The deal is NASDAQ-listed FireEye’s seventh acquisition, and follows on from 2019’s $250 million acquisition of Verodin, a security instrumentation firm.

The Cloudhelix buyout closed on January 17, 2020, and will see Bay Area-based FireEye add cloud workload security capabilities to its Helix toolkit.

Cloudvisory offers a centralised security management offering for audit, compliance, micro-segmentation and enforcement across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, OpenStack and VMware, as well as virtualised and bare metal environments.

“Customers need consistent visibility across their public and hybrid cloud environments, as well as containerized workloads,” said Grady Summers, Executive Vice President of Products and Customer Success at FireEye.

“Cloudvisory delivers this visibility and allows FireEye to apply controls and best practices based on our frontline knowledge of how attackers operate. Security is top of mind for almost all organizations as they migrate critical workloads to the cloud. With the addition of the Cloudvisory technology, FireEye is able to offer a comprehensive, intelligence-led solution to secure today’s hybrid, multi-platform environments.”

FireEye claims over 8,500 customers across 103 countries.