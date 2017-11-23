Symantec selects AWS for global cloud security delivery

Symantec is looking to leverage scale, analytics and machine learning by working with Amazon Web Services.

Symantec has selected AWS to be its strategic infrastructure provider for cloud workloads, aiming to harness its capabilities to deliver global cloud security to customers.

Working with AWS, Symantec is working toward transitioning its offerings from legacy applications into cloud-based solutions, making the leap that many organisations are currently working towards.

In addition to benefitting operationally from AWS, the security provider is also looking to access the expansive AWS Marketplace for efficiently delivering its offerings.

The union of the two companies has allowed Symantec to set up a data lake on AWS, harvesting data from 175 million endpoints, with the company also looking to leverage AWS machine learning and analytics capabilities.

Raj Patel, Vice President, Cloud Platform Engineering at Symantec, said: “Our cloud-first approach to engineering requires a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure that helps our team deliver faster time-to-market and ensure that security remains our top priority… Symantec is committed to protecting the cloud generation through our leading security products, as well as leveraging the cloud to deliver our services. AWS’s experience serving some of the most risk-sensitive enterprise customers was an important part of the decision to choose AWS as we execute on our enterprise Integrated Cyber Defense strategy.”

The data lake Symantec has set up with AWS also provides access to a colossal 57 million attack sensors, broadening its horizons and enhancing its security offerings.

Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, said: “Leading ISVs worldwide are moving core business applications to AWS for greater agility and efficiency, reduce costs, and to leverage the security, reliability, and global infrastructure we offer… By taking advantage of the benefits of deploying their software on AWS, Symantec has been able to accelerate its pace of innovation, gain deeper insights through their companywide data lake, and use that knowledge to make better informed business decisions. We look forward to working with Symantec to deliver world-class security to global customers.”