‘Death-by-Tesla’ fuels fear of autonomous drive for consumers

More than half of study participants spontaneously mentioned ‘death by Tesla’.

Consumer trust in driverless cars is much lower than media hype suggests, a new report has found. Appetite for autonomous vehicles is particularly low in women and the under-25s, with fewer than one in ten keen to hop into a self-driving taxi any time soon.

The study aimed to establish whether UK consumers are “emotionally ready” for automated technologies and found the “emotional value” of the driving experience could be just as crucial to the sale of driverless cars sales as tech innovation.

One reason autonomous tech may fail to fly is the unfortunate association of “death-by-Tesla”, which a majority of British respondents spontaneously mentioned. The report cites a survey from Pew this October which found over half of US citizens would not get into a driverless vehicle. Moreover, uncertainty over how to use the tech seemed arise in light of decades of automobile marketing that empowered drivers to feel in control of a journey. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents said they did not know what would be expected of them inside a driverless car.

Uncertainty translates into pessimism among consumers, with just 6% of women agreeing electric car start-ups like Tesla will deliver an enjoyable self-driving experience, compared with one in five (22%) male respondents.

Company reputation comes to the fore regarding enjoyment, with 7% of under-25’s trusting mainstream brands like Ford, Nissan, and Peugeot to deliver an enjoyable autonomous experience in the future. Slightly more (31%) young people reckon brands like Google will build the most enjoyable vehicle, with the majority of youthful consumers (38%) opting for premium car brands like BMW, Audi and Mercedes to deliver an experience to remember. Every older age group agrees with them too, suggesting that tech giants like Apple or Google would face healthy sales competition in the driverless cars market.

Despite the slew of reports on driverless tech, digital disruption and the burgeoning fourth industrial revolution, the new research concluded: “there is no assumption in consumers’ minds that current auto brands will inherit the future of mobility. Nor will tech brands.” What the report makes clear is that sensitive market research is required and “newness” doesn’t guarantee customers reaching into their pockets; take the 2013 launch of Google Glass for example, or the underwhelming launch of Samsung Gear VR in 2015. With much media furore around Tesla’s new autonomous lorries, time will tell how commercially successful their Model 3 will be – though its sales tactic of limiting sales could prove the recipe for profitability.

“People are interested in but also unsure about autonomy now, because they can feel the world changing around them,” the report says, tapping into the “deeply emotional” relationship between consumer and automotive brand.

Drivers “still want a relationship with their cars,” according to the report, and a journey “that will cosset us. Keep us safe. Help us have fun.”

Nic Thomas, Global Director of Electric Vehicles at Nissan, said: “There is big psychological barrier for people to hand over complete control of driving their vehicle. Mr Thomas predicts “it will take many, many years for people to really become comfortable with it” and is not convinced that consumers will “become comfortable at all.”

The news comes as the Singapore government announce a pledge to run driverless bus services within five years.

In June, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the mega giant is formulating “autonomous systems” behind driverless vehicles, and this week two of Apple’s staff researchers released a research paper on VoxelNet 3D object detection. This came hot on the heels of Uber and Volvo’s announcement of a joint sales deal of 24,000 driverless cars with novel architecture. But Uber may have a tough road ahead, as Altermotiv’s research found only 7% of British consumers trust taxi apps to make the jump into providing a reliable autonomous experience.

Altermotiv, a partnership of five Omnicom agencies, carried out the research over 18 months, interviewing 400 UK consumers online, a range of tech, auto and VC industry leaders including AMCI, Code and Intel, and validated findings with further surveys of 250 nationally representative UK consumers.