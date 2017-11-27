GE, Nvidia look to make AI a reality in healthcare

How can hospitals get smart? AI imaging is just the beginning.

Accelerated artificial intelligence is powering healthcare imaging technology to produce faster and clearer results every day. In the latest of such medical tech breakthroughs, GE Healthcare and NVIDIA confirmed an extension of their 10-year partnership and brought the sophisticated AI to GE Healthcare’s 500,000 imaging devices globally.

GE Healthcare will roll out a new smart CT system, powered by NVIDIA cloud computing, among a host of critical innovations from other major tech firms at this year’s Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference.

The Revolution Frontier CT is now able to process imaging two times faster than the previous model owing in part to improvements in NVIDIA’s AI computing platform, the companies said.

NVIDIA said its AI GPU Cloud combined with Gemstone Spectral Imaging Metal Artefact Reduction (GSI MAR) will clarify organ imaging and could benefit patients with compromised renal function. The new CT system could deliver better clinical outcomes in liver lesion detection and kidney lesion characterisation and may reduce the need for unnecessary follow-ups, NVIDIA and GE Health claim.

Modules GE Healthcare’s Applied Intelligence technology will use cloud computing to “accelerate the creation, deployment and consumption of deep learning algorithms”. The companies claim “new healthcare analytic applications” will be “seamlessly integrated” into existing hospital workflows.

“Healthcare is changing at remarkable speed, and the technologies that will transform the industry should reflect that pace,” said Kieran Murphy, President and CEO of GE Healthcare. “By partnering with NVIDIA, GE Healthcare will be able to deliver devices of the future – intelligent machines capable of empowering providers to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnoses for patients around the world.”

With an average 50 petabytes of data generated annually in each hospital, data analytics upgrades are becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. NVIDIA report that less than 3% of data collected from patient images, charts, sensors and operational sources is “actionable, tagged or analysed”.

Deep learning tech run on its GPU aid design of neural networks assist in patient medical assessment, point-of-care interventions and predictive analytics for clinical decision-making, according to NVIDIA.

“Our partnership with GE Healthcare brings together great expertise in medical instruments and AI to create a new generation of intelligent instruments that can dramatically improve patient care,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

In addition, Samsung Electronics released details of its Ultrasound, Digital Radiography and MRI innovations at the conference. Toshiba Medical launched its Aplio i-series platform to improve diagnosis efficiency and announced ultrasound visualisation improvement.