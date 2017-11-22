Samsung Electronics ramp up AI research

The planned AI research centre would bolster Samsung Electronics IoT offerings.

Samsung Electronics says it will start up an AI research centre and augment its business development. The planned innovation institute will be a joint venture between its mobile and consumer divisions.

The strategy update is an attempt to “quickly respond to market changes,” Samsung Electronics said in a press statement.

In addition, the electronics multinational has strengthened the business development role of its chief strategy officer Young Sohn, who heads up the firm’s Strategy and Innovation Centre (SSIC), a spokesperson told Reuters.

The initiatives come hot on the heels of some new announcements around IoT tech last month.

Samsung Electronics announced its SmartThings Cloud at its Developer Conference in October, predominantly as a platform for its home hub Bixby, a voice-recognition AI providing services similar to Amazon’s Alexa. The cloud site also offers business software development capability through its open-source API.

“From retail and entertainment to transportation and healthcare, AI is seeping into our world in ever more profound ways, revolutionizing the way we go about our daily lives,” said Sunggy Koo, Vice President of Smart Appliances and Home IoT at Samsung Electronics, in a blog post earlier this month.

Security woes continue to plague IoT innovators; a majority of retail firms (84%) who use IoT tech in stores have experienced a security breach, according to a recent study by HPE Aruba. It is not yet clear how Samsung Electronics will circumvent these, but remains optimistic in its public-facing messaging. “Samsung believes in a future where our digital world is as ubiquitous and essential as electricity, with security so effective you almost won’t have to think about it,” said Mr Koo.

AI research would follow up on pledges made at the autumn developers’ conference the news comes a week after the tech giant launched its 16th Samsung Newsroom in South Africa.

Samsung Electronics have not confirmed the location of the research centre.