Buggy Enterprise IP Voice and Video Services? Nokia Fights Back

New Enterprise Session Border Controller will help accelerate migration of enterprise communications to the cloud.

Participants in regular voice or video conference calls will know that the technology – whether in-house or cloud-based – often feels like it still has some way to go before it can truly be described as seamless and secure. Nokia aims to change that today, with its launch of a new Enterprise Session Border Controller (eSBC), which the company says brings secure, ultra-high-quality IP voice and video services to enterprise customers looking to cloud-based solutions.

Enterprises upgrading their outdated communications networks from in-premises IP PBX to cloud-based UC and UCaaS systems face a number of challenges in ensuring high-quality voice and video calls, connecting existing islands of communications infrastructure and in protecting their networks against malicious attacks, Nokia emphasizes .

In a release issued today, the company said that its new eSBC provides: “Best-in-class security provides unmatched protection against DDoS attacks and unauthorized access; fully cloud-native solution that replaces legacy hardware with modern software and connects disparate systems, reducing operational and capital costs and advanced automation and analytics-based insights [that] accelerates migration of enterprise communications to the cloud.”

Irwin Lazar, VP at Nemertes Research, said: “Plans for private cloud SBCs have more than tripled in the last year. More than 35 percent of organizations are now deploying or planning to deploy SBCs as virtual software. IT leaders cite flexibility, scalability, and cost considerations as driving their decision to move to private cloud. Cloud-native solutions such as Nokia eSBC have the potential to address these enterprise requirements.”

The eSBC mitigates cyber-attacks, optimizes the use of IP bandwidth for communications and blocks unauthorized access attempts. It also uses call admission control to prevent network overload, simplifying and optimizing communication paths in the network.

The cloud-native software runs on popular hypervisors (programmes that enable you to host several different virtual machines on a single hardware), providing enterprise customers with the latest features and capabilities while allowing them to pay for only what they need, resulting in reduced operational and capital expenses. It also allows them to easily connect all types of PBX, Voice over IP (VoIP), call center and UC systems within their networks.

Nokia said the eSBC will be generally available by the end of March 2018.