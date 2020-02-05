GDS Seeks Crack Squad of Tech Experts to Tackle “Time-Constrained” Projects

Approach builds on Brexit preparation success.

The Government Digital Service (GDS) says it is seeking a partner to supply it with a highly mobile, crack squad of developers and other IT experts to come in and tackle “time-constrained” Digital, Data and Technology (DDaT) projects.

With a maximum budget spend of £4 million, the GDS needs “a flexible supplier to respond to urgent requests received by GDS from departments.”

The supplier will need to be able to help government departments deliver “urgent digital projects”, providing hands-on help within five to ten days.

The contract builds on the success of GDS’s work delivering resources across Government, to work on urgent EU Exit-related projects.

The need appears to be for much stop-gap project patching: core skills required are UX, performance analysis, software delivery and development: skills that will “allow time-critical work to commence while alternative arrangements are made.”

GDS Contract: “Urgent DDaT Requirements”

GDS said: “The supplier will work with Government Departments & ALBs from a range of disciplines, including architecture, security, policy, service and product management, finance, and delivery management. Knowledge transfer back into HMG will be required to enable HMG to improve internal capability to build and support the services.

Resources will likely require security clearance. (BPSS and some, SC or above.)

GDS is willing to sponsor supplier staff through the clearance process.

Applicants, who have until 17 February, will need to demonstrate that they have “successfully embedded multi-disciplinary teams (full or partial), with the right cultural fit, into established project teams to deliver outcomes.”