The Highest Paying Jobs in Cloud 2018

Cloud computing skills are in demand, so how much could you earn? Firebrand Training’s Alex Bennett assesses cloud salaries in 2018.

As businesses drive their cloud projects forward in 2018, they need professionals that can support them.

Demand is rising: 66% of cloud users will boost their spend by 20% or more in 2018, predict RightScale in their State of the Cloud Report.

Cloud roles pay well and there’s now a massive opportunity for cloud professionals that can prove their skills. These are the highest paying jobs in cloud and the qualifications you’ll need to achieve them.

Cloud Architect – £70,000

Cloud Architects are ultimately responsible for overseeing an organisation’s short- and long-term cloud computing strategy. Professionals in these positions must think strategically about the business, product and technical challenges that may be encountered when defining and implementing cloud services.

Cloud Architects are also responsible for analysing application portfolios, common infrastructure platform components and assessing migration feasibility for cloud infrastructure. Experienced professionals will find themselves engaging with C-level executives to define cloud strategies across a business or enterprise. Because of this, the ability to define complex cloud architecture in real-world terms is crucial.

Cloud Architects are highly skilled professionals and can expect to earn a median salary of £70,000 (ITJobsWatch).

Cloud Infrastructure Architect – £77,500

Cloud Infrastructure Architects define enterprise cloud infrastructure based on businesses requirements.

This role demands a broad knowledge of cloud computing technologies and providers. Most Cloud Infrastructure Architects will possess skills aligned to top cloud vendors, like Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware and Google Cloud Platform.

Professionals aiming to work as Cloud Infrastructure Architects should consider achieving expert-level certifications that align with top cloud vendors, like Microsoft’s MCSE: Cloud Platform & Infrastructure or an AWS role-based qualification.

Cloud Infrastructure Architects earn a healthy median salary of £77,500 (ITJobsWatch)

Cloud Consultant – £67,500

Cloud Consultants work with clients to analyse and determine the best cloud solutions to meet their business needs. Cloud Consultants implement selected cloud systems and may also be responsible for customisation and training. As such, consultants will need a deep understanding of existing cloud products and their implementation strategies.

Like most consultancy roles, Cloud Consultants must possess strong customer service skills to ensure their client’s needs are met. Strong communication skills are also necessary when presenting recommendations for cloud solutions, especially if these recommendations will require financial investment from the client.

When acquiring clients, consultants must prove their knowledge through on-the-job experience and industry-recognised qualifications. Consultants may opt to achieve cloud certifications across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform.

Cloud Consultancy positions earn a median salary of £67,500 (ITJobsWatch).

Cloud Engineer – £62,500

The Cloud Engineer position can be hard to distinguish and is often split into multiple roles, including Cloud Architect. It be hard to narrow the exact definition of a Cloud Engineers role.

That said, the vast majority of Cloud Engineers are responsible for designing, planning, building and managing complex cloud services – whether public, private or hybrid.

Companies looking to hire Cloud Engineers will seek candidates with experience in Linux, Amazon Web Services, Rackspace, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and Docker. Cloud Engineers will also find experience with APIs, automation, DevOps and databases invaluable within some roles.

Experienced Cloud Engineers can expect to earn an average salary of £62,500 (ITJobsWatch).

Cloud Automation Engineer – £62,500

Cloud Automation Engineers design and develop automation workflows, scripts and services across cloud platforms.

DevOps processes are infused with automation. For organisations that embrace DevOps, Cloud Automation Engineers play a key part from a cloud infrastructure point of view.

Professionals working in this role will also be responsible for building, designing & improving the automation of a cloud infrastructure that’s hosting applications.

Cloud Automation Engineers will require knowledge of Linux and DevOps and are expected to be highly-experienced working with at least one major cloud platform, commonly Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure.

Cloud Automation Engineers earn an average salary of £62,500 (ITJobsWatch).