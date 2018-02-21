Dynatrace: Don’t Settle For Today, Reach For Tomorrow

Dynatrace’s CTO tries to better everything that has been built for Dynatrace, trying to bring the same ethos to customers.

The Dynatrace Perform 2018 conference earlier this year left spectators in awe of the company’s achievements over the past 12 months, as well as what they have to offer to customers going forward.

The drive for Dyantrace was made clear throughout the entire conference, customers and the user case studies. The company’s CTO Bernd Greifeneder did not stray from this as he outlined how it was the driving force behind building the platform.

Speaking to the CTO at Dyntrace, Bernd Greifeneder and Dave Anderson, VP of Marketing, CBR got an insight into the intentions and driving force behind the out of this world platform.

“We have moved beyond just a monitoring product. We want to disrupt all markets together with a new approach of first integrated and second use case orientated and third we want to be super smart in the open to the applications,” Greifeneder said. “It sounds easy, but this montra to disrupt our entire technology approach has been huge. We realised everything had to be totally automatic; everything that is treated as normal needs to be pulled apart and made much easier and that’s how we ended up with Dynatrace’s AI platform.”

Greifeneder had a four year plan to transform Dynatrace’s product, which started at the heart of the company testing its own solutions on Dynatrace itself. The company wanted to create a hassle free way to monitor the various environments and platforms customers were running, thus creating the platform that is an all in one product.

“The challenge we had, was we had multiple products and acquisitions that needed to come together. I knew that bringing everything together in a single offering rather than ten, twenty different IT tools is a big game changer because it allows a different form of technology. A different form of analytics, different quality of answers and this gave me and Dynatrace the confidence that this can be something big,” Greindefer said. “So we figured if we just integrate all the technology together, which I believe is the right thing, then we would still end up in front by duck taping technologies together. “

Everything Dyntrace presented at the conference ensured the customers were at the heart of the product. However, despite the capabilities of the product the company vowed technology is not everything and instead there is another element key to customers’ success.

“Culture is most important thing, because a team that can work well together will be productive. Dynatrace gives people common language, where previously people come together with different versions of the information. Now they come with one set of metrics and make decisions much more easily; ‘Solve the problem, problem solved’,” Anderson said.

When the question was put the both Anderson and Gerdiener on why to choose Dynatrace, it became clear the path to success oozes Dynatrace’s ethos of collaboration and culture.

“Dynatrace quarantines to help customers with where they are and bring them to the next step in maturity. It goes much further than just technology, because it hits the organisation culture as much as technology. I am saying 80% of the challenge customers have is culture and 20% is technology. Bringing in technology is much easier than culture and how you collaborate and Dynatrace can fix both. We enable customers on their journey of transformation journey to self-driving IT, when they realise that Dynatrace is more than a painkiller they will want to be on the journey with us to discover what is next.”

Anderson echoed Greifeneder’s comments, explaining that Dynatrace is like no other and provides customers with everything they need all in one. So why go anywhere else?

“It’s the simplicity of Dynatrace that keeps them away from the competition. Make sure things are easy,” Anderson said. “Our platform is designed to be easy, because everyone’s environments are complex so we give them all the aspects that they want. It’s using AI to simplify complexity, which most companies cannot achieve.”

Both Anderson and Greifeneder made it clear that the intention of the product was to ensure that companies can continue to do what they do best, which is to innovate and leave the management and monitoring to Dynatrace. Each of the four platform capabilities announced at the conference equally make up the overall capability of the platform, but the pair both agreed the session replay would drive customers further.

Greifeneder said: “Existing customers would say that management zones are the best element of the platform, because it fits their most immediate need. Second, customers would say log analytics and session replay are the most important. Log analytics for more key IT uses and session replay to enable DevOps teams with better visibility into production.”

Anderson agreed that session replay gives customers the most clarity to their product distribution and innovation. One of the biggest barriers to overcome for customers is locating the root cause of the problem. Session replay takes this away, which is why Anderson believes it is the key element to the platform.

“Session replay makes it easier to physically see what has happened to your system. Seeing is believe and it allows customers to locate the point at which the problem occurred, saving time to resolve the issue,” Anderson said.

Anderson pointed out is that Dynatrace is the best of the business because it not only helps customers get to where they want to go, but also helps them realise what other potential is out there for them to take advantage of.

“Listening to the customer is one point. But customers don’t understand what is possible. The cultural value aspect of Dyantrace is to change the status quo. Don’t settle what you can do today, always try and do better and continue to make it better for the consumer.”