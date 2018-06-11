A Little Snap Shot of a Big London Tech Week

A Quick Look at London Tech Week

London Tech Week has begun and at Computer Business Review, we will be keeping you up to date with all the important stuff as the week unfolds.

The week will see a wide array of events hosted and as event Director Sam Oakley told Computer Business Review: ‘’Some are ‘difference led’; some are pure networking; others are more of an interactive format. A complete variety of styles across the week, which makes it the festival that it is!”

So we thought we would highlight just a few of the key notes speakers and 300 crowdsourced events that are on this week, just to get you started.

AR & VR World

Now in its third year and running today through Thursday, AR & VR World is the European hub and meeting place for those that are more interested in the enterprise applications of Augmented and Virtual Reality headsets.

Designed to provide a ’blueprint’ for enterprise that are just starting to think about how AR & VR can be integrated into their companies infrastructure. It also aims to provide current enterprise users of the technology a direction to aim in the future.

If you are thinking should your business be employing AR & VR technology day-to-day, then this could be just the event for you.

The AI Summit

Starting on Wednesday in London’s Docklands at the ExCel Centre and finishing the following day, the AI Summit is expected to draw in over 10,000 visitors and will host 3,500 delegates.

The event will have a few core components such as AI finance, Quantum Computing, AI Health & Pharma and an AI Customer Summit.

Keynote speakers include Berit Svendesne,CEO of Telenor Norway, CEO of SAXO Bank Patrick Hunger and Jon Oringer, Dounder of Shutterstock to name but a few.

AI and machine learning are going to be responsible for more and more of the task in your business day-to-day in the coming years, so you may not want to miss this particular summit.

Getting to Know You: How to Achieve Customer Closeness

Describing itself as a: ‘“punchy Proptech breakfast briefing’’ getting to know you is an event on Tuesday that looks at how we can use big data in the real estate sector. The key focus of the event is how to intelligently use data gathering and personalisation to target your customers.

Keynote speakers brought in to share their experience and knowledge are Director of KPMG Brian Burchfield, Mike Gedye, Executive Director of CBRE and Johnnie Sims, Head of Client Services at Coyote.

Computer Business Review thinks this one is a great chance to experience how other companies are using the data they have to improve customer engagement and set up robust lines of communication that transforms business operations.

Getahead Festival

The technology sector is fast-paced and ever-changing. It can leave those that work in it burnt out and in need of some relaxation. The Getahead Festival aims to help you achieve your goals and find wellbeing at work.

Running on the 13 and 14 June, the festival will provide fitness and dance mashups with Soul Sisters & Weaver Bros at sober rave. If that isn’t your thing, then massages and mediation are running all day.

Helping you find wellbeing at work, they have arranged some keynote speakers to give advice such as Michael Acton Smith, CEO of meditation app Calm and Geoff McDonald, former global head of HR Unilever.

Developers Ball Out

Developers Ball Out is hosted by Indeed Prime. It’s a chance to embrace your inner child and jump into a ball pit at Ballie Ballersons.

This social event aims to bring together the diverse array of technology experts who have descended on London for Tech Week in a fun, quirky environment.

Make new connections over food and drinks or just enjoy a non-judged swim in a ball pit like you know you want to.

We will have more to come as London Tech Week happens…