CIOs of Johnson Matthey, Northumbrian Water to Join CIO Town Hall Live: September 9th

Join these two leading CIOs on Wednesday 9 September for a live Q&A and more

CIO leaders from Northumbrian Water and Johnson Matthey will speak at the next CIO Town Hall Live event on the afternoon of Wednesday 9 September.

CIO Town Hall Live, by Computer Business Review (CBR) and NS Tech, is a regular gathering for CIOs, CTOs and fellow technology executives to join a live interactive forum with your peers, hear from two leading CIOs, and engage with each other in group discussions, live Q&As with our speakers, and in private chats.

The September 2020 CIO Town Hall Live will feature the technology leaders from award-winning utility Northumbrian Water, Nigel Watson, who will be in conversation with CBR Editor Ed Targett, and Paul Coby, CIO of £10bn revenue FTSE 100 sustainable technologies company Johnson Matthey, in an interview with NS Media Group Technology Editor Edward Qualtrough.

CBR Editor Ed Targett said: “We are hugely pleased to welcome Paul and Nigel to our CIO Town Hall Live forum, which is rapidly becoming the go-to assembly for CIOs to network with their peers, hear from colleagues and to discuss key industry trends, opportunities and disruptive threats.”​

“Two refreshingly direct speakers, both have world-class experience and a track record of pioneering innovation at their organisations.”

Speakers

Nigel Watson has been CIO at Northumbrian Water since October 2016, having previously worked in technology roles at Vodafone, Travelport, Microsoft and GE Capital.

Northumbrian Water Group’s stated aim is to become the most digital water company in the world — scooping a global award for an innovative use of artificial intelligence last year as a result.

Particularly passionate about innovation, Watson set up Northumbrian Water Group’s Innovation Festival in 2017 to build on the success of the organisation’s open door hackathons which brought together startups, suppliers, regulators and tech vendors to try and tackle the company and the sector’s biggest business, resilience, technology and environmental challenges. Northumbrian Water’s Innovation Festival 2020 will take place in the autumn over digital channels.

Paul Coby has been CIO of Johnson Matthey since April 2018, and is a Non-Executive Director of Virgin Money, which also operates Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank. At Johnson Matthey, a FTSE 100 company which is a leader in sustainable technologies, the reputation of IT has never been higher and Coby’s function is driving the 200-year-old organisation’s plans to innovate using digital and data. Coby was previously IT Director of John Lewis and subsequently the first CIO of the John Lewis Partnership. He was CIO of British Airways for more than a decade.

A writer on Roman military history, Coby has also served as an NED or board member for Pets at Home, P&O Ferries and SITA, the airline joint venture technology services company.

Agenda

2pm

Johnson Matthey CIO Paul Coby interview

‘Innovation in digital and data’

3pm

Northumbrian Water CIO Nigel Watson interview

‘Opening the innovation floodgates’

3.40pm

Live audience Q&A with CIO Paul Coby, and Northumbrian Water CIO Nigel Watson

Previous speakers at NS Media Group’s CIO Town Hall Live event include British Army CIO Major General Jonathan Cole, and Parliamentary Digital Service CIO Tracey Jessup.

NS Media Group’s CIO Town Hall Live will be limited to CIOs and senior technology executives on the day of the event, but the sessions will subsequently be opened and made available on demand to all.