Best mobile management software in 2018

Mobile device management is now moving toward the the crux of digital risk management.

With the approach of GDPR this year, IT managers need to be more aware of possible data leakage points throughout the company. Mobile management software – a type of security software to monitor and secure employee mobile devices while taking into account variety of mobile operating systems – is an ideal starting point for taking control of data privacy. In light of the growing trends of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and shadow IT, mobile device management (MDM) helps the IT-savvy business manager control of the company network.

No longer a fringe consideration, MDM is now moving toward the the crux of digital risk management. In fact, the latest analysis suggests MDM has become a business performance issue rather than simply a technical problem, as highlighted by a Gartner report released this month.

Moreover, the board has developed an eagle eye for a company’s digital risk management, so the CIO is expected to fully engage with this aspect of the company. IT managers have even more to consider now, as applications operate across a wide range of environments, including on-prem, mobile and SaaS. For corporations, MDM is known as Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).

People, so runs the oft-heard adage, are the main IT security risk. As such, basic security training is now a must for every new company device assignation, to stave off potential cyber attacks relating to suspicious update packages. As a growing number of corporate users become gatekeepers of sensitive company data, corporate security strategy would be best advised to educate all staff on the latest malware vulnerability points.

Mobile vulnerability to malware will become an increasing problem in 2018, according to Gartner analysis. A survey of enterprises by the research firm found just 3% of enterprises had anti-malware protection on mobile Android devices and a meagre 1% on iOS devices. By 2019, mobile malware will rise to one-third of all malicious software infections. Given it is a cyber security matter, MDM ties into identity and access management (IAM), the provisioning and enforcement of employee access to corporate applications and data. For these reasons, a sound EMM system is a must – and one of the below software options will go a long way to simplifying the process.

So how do you choose a product? First, it is a good idea to know which features to be on the lookout for. A decent MDM provider will include management and support of mobile applications, mobile policy management, inventory management, security management and telecom service management.

Though market giants IBM and Microsoft are MDM vendors, it is worth taking a broader perspective on the options available. For instance, VMWare’s AirWatch comes with integrated mobile expense management, whereas Microsoft’s Intune platform does not. Off-beat firms or security software specialists could be a more prudent investment. FOr instance, Sophos is a decent British cybersecurity firm, producing hardware and software for communication endpoint, encryption and unified threat management.

Here are CBR’s top recommended MDM software options for 2018:

1. VMware AirWatch

Founded in 2003 as ‘Wandering Wifi’, AirWatch software expanded its capabilities in 2013 with the acquisition of Motorola Solution’s Mobility Services Platform (MSP) before being bought by VMWare the following year. Now widely considered one of the top enterprise choices for MDM, VMWare AirWatch runs on the Workspace ONE digital platform to simplify workforce app access.

With years of experience behind product development, AirWatch engineers have put together an end-point security solution which aims to smoothly and securely integrate BYOD with a company’s IT infrastructure. Automated authentication and productivity apps enable employees to safely network personal devices with enterprise IT. Unsurprisingly, the EMM has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for EMM for seven years consecutively. Enterprise pricing is $23.42 per user per month.

2. 42 Gears, SureMDM

Compatible with Android, iOS and Windows on tablets, smartphones and rugged devices, SureMDM recommends its latest EMM for small-to-medium businesses and start-ups. Founded in 2009, Indian firm 42 Gears have focused corporate offerings on tightening the screws on company-owned device management. The company’s newest firmware can remotely install beneficial applications, track device location, remotely capture screens, lock remotely and manage mobile data usage. Features include deployment management, inventory management, wireless network support and maintenance utilities. SureMDM subscription begins at just $3.49/month, with per device pricing and a volume discount available.

3. JamF Pro (formerly Casper Suite)

Another popular choice is JamF Pro, which is specifically geared towards device management automation, enabling managers to drive end-user productivity. A hands-free options is available for even speedier deployment, with device management capabilities including execution of scripts which customise each device for the end user, boosting UX. Automatic hardware, software and security configuration capture ease the workload of the over-stretched IT manager. With JamF Pro, the CIO can create custom reports, alerts and manage software licenses and warranty records without a hitch. Contented customers have praised its intuitive usability and granular management capabilities. The potential drawback, however, is that the software is only compatible with Apple devices.

4. Samsung Knox, with Blackberry, VMWare

Determined to stake their claim in the MDM game, Samsung SDS has established partnerships with Blackberry and cybersecurity leader VMWare to strengthen their Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) offering. Samsung says its Knox Workspace integration offers a Europe-standard end-to-end enterprise mobile security solution. With Knox, managers can control internet browsing using Proxy.Pac for HTTP/HTTPS over VPN and deliver enhanced security for Intranet and SharePoint websites with S-Browser Support for NTLMv2 Authentication.

Having recently extended business operations in connected cars, Blackberry is becoming better known for its corporate software offerings. Blackberry claim its Enterprise Mobility Suite accounts for endpoint diversity, supporting a variety of operating systems, form factors, ownership models and security postures to provide Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Wearables including smart glasses, Android wear and the Apple Watch are also covered.

Samsung are also exploring biometric security solutions; Nexsign grants user access via fingerprint or voice control.

5. Miradore Online

For businesses on a tight budget, Miradore is a free cloud-based Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution to safeguard your company’s data and devices. Simple to use and set up, it supports an unlimited number of iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Windows 10 desktop devices. IT managers can keep track of device location and status, remote wipe and lock lost or stolen devices, and automate processes including email configuration, password management and Wi-Fi settings.