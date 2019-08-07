BA Reverts to Manual Processes as IT Glitch Grounds Thousands

Over 80 flights grounded

British Airways delays and cancellations that have left a reported 15,000 passengers grounded today are the result of an IT systems failure that has resulted in the cancellation of over 80 flights.

The issue (we have yet to obtain exact details) comes just three days after the company managed to avoid strike action that would have disrupted travel at the peak of the holiday season.

A major IT outage in 2017 cost the airline as estimated £58 million and led to legal action between BA and managed services provider CBRE. The CEO of BA’s parent company IAG blamed that issue on a CBRE technician inadvertently turning off the power supplying one of BA’s data centres.

An internal email from within the IAG leaked to press in June of 2017 said: “This resulted in the total immediate loss of power to the facility, bypassing the backup generators and batteries… After a few minutes of this shutdown, it was turned back on in an unplanned and uncontrolled fashion, which created physical damage to the systems and significantly exacerbated the problem.

British Airways said on its website: “We are very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.”