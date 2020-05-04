A Change To How Customers Acquire IT Going Forward

In the final edition of our four-part sponsored series on intelligent infrastructure, Computer Business Review joins Hitachi Vantara CTO Tom Christensen to talk about the procurement of IT products and services, especially now in these uncertain times.

As Christensen puts it: “I think in this COVID-19 crisis we have right now there is a need for change in how people acquire IT going forward.” “There are two different flavours, the first one which is utility consumption-based where you are still in control of your servers, network and infrastructure, but you only pay for what you’re using.”

“In the other solution which is pay-as-you-go you become a consumer of IT just like in the cloud, so you are no longer managing the infrastructure, that is done by the vendor.”