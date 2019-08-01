Workforce Back to Home

To SaaS and Beyond: Oracle’s Debbie Green on Her – and the Company’s – Cultural Journey

Increase / Decrease text size
oracle saas
Previous Article700 Companies Signed Up for this Free IT Asset Inventory Tool on Day #1
Next ArticleDespite Unclear RoI, Security Fears, IoT Adoption is Booming, says Microsoft

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Edward Snowden Memoir Revealed: Book to be Published September 17 in 20 Countries
1 hour ago
It’s Time to Tear Up Lockheed’s Cyber Kill Chain, Says Carbon Black
3 hours ago
IBM Says 100+ of its Software Offerings Will Now Run on Any Cloud
4 hours ago
Despite Unclear RoI, Security Fears, IoT Adoption is Booming, says Microsoft
5 hours ago
To SaaS and Beyond: Oracle’s Debbie Green on Her – and the Company’s – Cultural Journey
6 hours ago
700 Companies Signed Up for this Free IT Asset Inventory Tool on Day #1
8 hours ago
The Case for Automation in Financial Reporting
1 day ago
Adobe Gets Serious about Data Science, Pulls Two Tools out of Beta Mode
1 day ago
Sending Bots to the Sin Bin: How to Reduce Unwanted Web Traffic
1 day ago
SanDisk Caught Using HTTP, Hard-Coded Credentials in “School Boy” Security Errors
1 day ago
New European “Digital Marketplace” Rules Go Live
1 day ago
These 10 Projects are the First to Join a New ICO Sandbox
2 days ago
Facebook Says its New AI Training Recipe Upgrades Google’s Natural Language Processing System
2 days ago
Life in an SOC: Ineffective, Overwhelming, and Causing Burnout, Survey Finds
2 days ago
Capital One Hacker was Ex-AWS Employee
2 days ago
Computer Vision Specialist Trax Buys Its Third Company in a Month, Snapping Up French Rival
2 days ago