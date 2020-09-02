Creating an Edge-to-Cloud “Data Fabric” with Hitachi Vantara

“We can help create a unified data environment; from storage to the software that helps you engineer your data”

SPONSORED – Introducing a new three-part video series with Hitachi Vantara. In coming weeks we will be running video interviews spanning opportunities surrounding the Edge-to-Cloud data fabric; importance of analytics in a post-COVID world; and DataOps after the pandemic.

For our initial video, we joined Dr Gwyn Evans, a senior digital solutions engineer, and Kim Naess, lead solutions architect, data analytics, at Hitachi Vantara to talk about how enterprise data can be captured from across your organisation and be put in front of the right people to enable data-driven decisions.

As Naess puts it: “We can help create a unified data environment; from storage to the software that helps you engineer your data. By doing so, you are reducing costs, doing some risk mitigation and enabling central data flow coordination, which is very practical to have if you want a data-driven culture.”