intelligent infrastructure, from the edge to the cloud

In the third of our four-part sponsored series on intelligent infrastructure, Computer Business Review joins Hitachi Vantara CTO Tom Christensen to talk about scaling workloads across infrastructure – and where to run them.

As Christensen puts it: “What workloads have in common is that they all need somewhere to run! But when you assess the infrastructure often people get in a position where they do not have the right CPU, or enough memory.

“Often people pool all the resources then cross their fingers, as they have 10 workloads on it. When they all peak, that’s not good enough! So they want 25 percent more, but that may be unnecessary. You could use a consumption-based model, so when you don’t use resources, you don’t pay for them.”

