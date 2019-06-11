The Best Software Companies: The Results from 66,000 Reviews

The UK’s Moo and Sage both join the top 10

G2, the Chicago-based company behind a platform that lets users share business software reviews, has opened its first international office, in London, headed up by former Salesforce executive Henrique Aragao. To mark the opening, the company compiled a new ranking of the best software companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The list factors in 66,000 reviews of products from nearly 900 companies.

G2 calculates the scores using an algorithm powered by a combination of 15 metrics from G2’s user reviews, publicly available information, and third-party sources. (A detailed explanation of the scoring methodology can be found here). G2 CEO Godard Abel told Computer Business Review: “The list doesn’t necessarily reveal a single magic formula for success. However we do see consistently shared traits in the feedback from G2 users. The best software is simple by design, it’s easy to use and it’s secure and safe.”

Here’s who made the top 10.

The Top 10 Best Software Companies in EMEA

1: Wix – The Website Building Platform.

Wix, founded in 2006, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

A recent review praises Wix for its “Easy-to-use templates, intuitive editing, robust how-to documentation for troubleshooting, helpful contact line (for premium members) for anything help documentation cannot resolve, easy for non-technical business owners to manage their site after launch.”

2: SAP – The Enterprise Application Specialist

SAP, founded in 1972, is based in Walldorf, Germany.

A recent review for SAP’s Digital CRM says: “This is the most complete and affordable CRM solution I have yet found. Buy this product. Give yourself the time and effort to understand it and set it up. You will thank me! I looked at salesforce: too many 3rd parties and $$. I looked at the little guys: variety of prices/ features, but incomplete or disorganized. I looked at building my own/sugar but I want to run my business not code all day. Then I found this. It ticked all the boxes and it is so affordable it is crazy.

3: Telegram – The Encrypted Chat Application

Telegram, founded in 2013, is registered as a business in London, England

A recent review praises Telegram’s interface, speed and “ability to accommodate a large number of participants for groups unlike most messaging apps… It consumes less data than other messaging apps. It has unlimited storage in cloud which is amazing” but bewailed its lack of a video calling feature.

4: ESET – The Endpoint Protection Provider

ESET, founded in 1987, is based in Bratislava, Slovakia

A recent review states: “I first came across ESET antivirus when battling a network infection. It was the ONLY one out of 11 that I tried that could identify and neutralize the infection. Since then, I have discovered so many other useful features. Aside from protecting my corporate network (everything from antivirus, ARP and other intrusion attacks, email and preventing drive-by website downloads) I use it at home where the implementation of a seperate, secure bank connection interface protects my financial transactions.

5: Prezi – The Presentation Software Company

Prezi, founded in 2009 in Budapest, is based in San Francisco, US

A recent review says Prezi has “taken us out of trouble in presentations and conferences that we carry out weekly… it is a very powerful and very good software better than the software that comes in office packages, since Prezi [adds] many effects and animations that gives the presentation a unique touch”

6: TeamViewer – The Remote Desktop Sharing Tool

TeamViewer, founded in 2005, is based in Göppingen, Germany

A recent review says: “TeamViewer is really great, mainly for the security it provides me when using the service, I must also confess that I only use the service in a personal way, to access remotely from my computer to the office computer from the comfort of my home, but in all the years I’ve been using it I’ve never had problems with file sharing or that the program is insecure, or may even have some data leakage”.

7: JetBrains The Integrated Software Development Firm

JetBrains, founded in 2000, is based in Prague, Czech Republic.

A recent review praises JetBrains’ Intellij IDEA for its “compatibility with lots of JVM based languages including Scala and Kotlin. Smart hints for fixing compiling issues. Easy-to-use debugger interface. IntelliJ is ubiquitous in the industry as long as they use some software that’s Java based. Android Studio is based off IntelliJ. Many of the plugins works out of the box. The community version is open source”

8: Sage Software – The Accounting/Payroll Software Specialist

Sage Software, founded in 1981, is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

A recent review of Sage Enterprise Cloud notes: “The best piece of sage cloud is the programmed match up we get with the various bank and charge card accounts which disposes of a great deal of manual compromise and all the key money related exercises are consequently followed. Time streams can likewise be followed effectively and billable hours are produced with only a couple of snaps.”

9: Monday.com – The Team Collaboration and Workflow Software

Monday, founded in 2012, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

A recent review notes: “It has an excellent marketing automation system, with which you can manage landing pages and web forms, and you can track the Return of investment through the history of the business. It also allows mail campaigns to be drip, and can be managed based on lists and predetermined models. Monday.com’s high capacity to be deployed on so many devices synchronized to the same account is something quite interesting to watch.”

10: MOO Inc. The Online Print and Design Company

Moo, founded in 2006, is based in London, England/

A recent review says: “The team of designers and support that Moo has cultivated is amazing. They take it upon themselves to come up with new designs and ideas tailored to your company. They actually do their web research and find out what your company is really all about without having to work directly with you throughout the process. It’s just a presentation of their customized products that truly represent your company.

EMEA’s Best Software Companies: A Truly International Mix

Commenting on the top 10 companies, Godard Abel, CEO at G2, said: “It’s fascinating to see a mixture of long-established software providers like SAP and Sage Software appear alongside younger disrupters like Telegram and Monday.com. The list also emphasises the international nature of the software market with companies from countries as diverse as the UK, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic appearing in the top 10.”

The EMEA market has seen an influx of SaaS companies and over the next four years the SaaS market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 25 percent annually in Europe alone. G2 said that with the opening of its new office, for European SaaS platforms and services vendors, G2 will focus on providing local support and services, amplifying customer advocacy within the EMEA region, and leveraging the growth of peer review adoption by European buyers.

Phillipe Botteri, partner at Accel said: “The rate at which disruptive technologies and new services are being released is skyrocketing. With that, comes billions of dollars of waste in unused and underused software, and the increased challenge of finding the best software for a business.”

“G2 has established themselves as the leading solution for software reviews, and has changed the way businesses around the world optimise their software spend. G2 has had an outsized impact in the industry, and we look forward to supporting their presence across new regions, such as Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”