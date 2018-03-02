Top Five Gadgets for Mother’s Day

Buying gifts for Mum on Mother’s Day does not need to be difficult. But, if it is take a look at our top gadgets for tech savvy Mums that you can get in time for the big day!

Possibly one of the hardest events of the year to buy for is Mother’s Day. You don’t want to be basic with a bunch of flowers and some chocolates, but it seems the options are somewhat limited when it comes to conjuring up any other ideas.

With just over a week to go, there is still plenty of time to plan, order and wrap a special present for your Mum. For those of you that still need a helping hand to stray away from the traditional gifts, have a browse through CBR’s top five gadgets to get your 21st century Mum this year!

Amazon Echo

Best known for its voice command service with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa, an Amazon Echo is the perfect gift for your Mum this Mother’s Day. Not only can it be her personal assistant for basic household requests, but now Alexa can even summon the family to the dining table.

Simply shouting ‘Alexa, play the dinner song’ the device will play the chosen song, which the family will recognise as the prompt to come downstairs and hey presto! Dinner is served in one swift movement. Mums will love this gift because it takes away the chore of having to shout the household to dinner half a dozen times, or even to do the housework.

Starting at just £49.99 for the Echo Dot, or the Original Echo at £89.99 you can give your Mum the gift of company, fun and a personal assistant all wrapped into one!

Touchscreen Leather Gloves

Move over Vivian Westwood, there is a new style in town. These tech savvy touch screen leather gloves have arrived and will keep your Mum in style and up to date with the latest technology.

Available in an array of colours, there is bound to be at least one that your Mum will like. Especially in these cold weather conditions the UK has suffered from in the last week, it is the perfect preparation for unexpected storms in the future. This gadget gives your Mum the best of both worlds, keeping warm and comfortable whilst still being able to play Words with Friends on her travels!

Starting at a price of £70 from La Fiorentina (available to buy on Amazon) there are sure to keep a smile on your Mum’s face next Sunday.

VR Experience

Since the hype of ‘experience days’ increased, is is surprising to see few people still embracing the options on the appreciation day of the year. As the technology world develops at a staggering pace, why not give your Mum the technology experience of this year for Mother’s day this year?

Mobile World Congress (MWC) was not short of ideas of virtual reality (AR) or augmented reality (AR) experience and if your Mum is based in the UK’s Capital, a VR experience is just around the corner.

The Shard offers customers a VR experience at the top of the building, acting as though users are sliding down the 800ft building at a top speed of 100mph it is definitely one to get the heart racing. Even better, it is the perfect location to sit down for a cocktail after,

To enter The Shard tickets start at £22.95, then you can add the VR experience for an extra £10! So it is definitely one to consider for the Mother this year! It could also be worth getting one for yourself, it will probably tempt you at the top.

Bluetooth Shower Speaker

It seems most Mum’s love nothing more than running herself a hot bath after a long day or work, cooking and cleaning. So how about give your Mum the simple gift of a Bluetooth Bath Speaker? Designed specially with waterproof qualities, it is definitely one to get your Mum to wind down in style in the tub!

Snaz it up with a few candles, maybe a bath bomb and there you have it – a personal spa in your very own bathroom. Connected directly to your phone or laptop, the speaker can play whatever the user wishes. From classical to hard rock, it can do it all. Think of the perks, yet another gift you can use yourself!

You can buy Bluetooth Shower Speakers from a range of outlets, starting at around £90. The speakers are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Gone are the days your Mum can moan about the hovering not being done, as the technology world welcomes the 21st century hoover. Powered by either an app from an iPhone or Android device, or simply by motion sensors the bot can clean the carpets quicker than your Mum can make a brew.

The Neato Botvac Connected vacuum is probably the most advanced one yet, powered by Google’s self-driving technology. It can detect the locations it needs to focus on, avoid obstacles and efficiently clean its way around various different surfaces.

This specific model starts at £699, available from Amazon. Not to worry though, Amazon stocks a variety of robot cleaners at a much lower price and with next day delivery. No excuses for the basic gifts this year.