NCSC’s “Board Toolkit” – The Digested Version

Section 2: Embedding Cybersecurity Into your Structure

A cyberattack brings with it operational risk, legal risk, and financial risk. Everyone needs to be involved in building resilience and enterprise processes need to reflect this.

If the CISO reports to a intermediary to the Board who only focuses on one aspect of risk – finance or legal or technology – this can hinder the ability for the Board to see cybersecurity’s wider implications.

Ask these four questions:

Section 3: Mind the Skills Gap

There is a cybersecurity skills shortage. You enterprise needs to get ahead of it.

Baseline current and future requirements. (Are you dependent on one or two people?) Be flexible and “imaginative” in how build your team: there are many working in cyber security, but they are often less visible. Train existing staff, even if they are not from a security background.

It may be worth buying in external expertise. Consider:

Employing a consultant to provide specific cyber security advice. Identifying specific cyber security services which can be fulfilled by a third party.

Section 4: Positive Security Culture

Develop a positive security culture. Lead by example. Consider:

Properly Staff input iswhen creating new policies or system designs. Security metrics which focus on success rather than (for example, how many people identified phishing emails rather than how many clicked on them). Support from senior leadership on the importance of security.

Section 5: Understand your Technical Estate

Clearly articulate to your security team what are your business priorities (e.g. protecting customer-facing services) and what are your data “crown jewels”.

Keep your baseline up-to-date. This should include:

An up to date register of systems, including all internet-connected, partner-facing, systems and network Details of data sets; which services, systems and users have access to them, where are they stored, how are they managed

Section 6: Understand the Nature of the Threat

One of the best sources of information on good practice and relevant threats can be your sector peers. Talk to each other. The NCSC offers a Cyber Security Information Sharing Partnership as a secure forum for collaboration.

Ask:

As an organisation, which threats do we assess are relevant to our organisation, and why? As an organisation, how do we stay up to date with the cyber threat? As an organisation, how do we use threat intelligence to inform business as usual?

Section 7: Is Risk Management a Tick-Box Exercise?

integrated with your organisational approach to risk management. And metrics can be tough (“a typical output of good cybersecurity is the absence of a failure, which can be to measure”).

Ask: Do we have an effective and appropriate approach to manage cyber risks? For example, a framework that clarifies: