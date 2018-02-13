7 gadgets to buy your tech-loving Valentine

Stuck for what to buy your Valentine this year? Look no further as CBR has got you covered, from basics to essentials.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s time for the last minute panic buying and watching card shops fill up to the brim. The big question is what to buy your loved one for Valentine’s this year, something that’s different than the year before but not the same old thing everyone gets.

If you’re not sure, CBR has devised a list of the best tech gadgets to get your other half this year without breaking the bank. Don’t worry about even stepping foot out of the door to get your loved one a gift this year either, as most of these gadget gifts can be purchased with next-day delivery.

Battery Pack

Is your other half’s phone always dying or sat on 1%? If so then this is the perfect gift for them. It seems there is nothing worse than your phone battery dying these days. Whether it is to check social media, contact someone in an emergency or watch your favourite Netflix series on the train home. Now, your loved one won’t need to worry about running out of battery anymore.

Get them an external battery pack which can charge your phone for up to 30 hours, for just £5 from Lithium. Take it on the go wherever you travel, just don’t forget to charge the charger before you leave the house!

Amazon Alexa

This Valentine’s Day stop the nagging your better half, get Alexa to do the job for you. Choose your favourite model from Amazon’s choice of the Echo or the Dot and give the dreary tasks to Alexa. Whichever you choose, the results are just as good or jobs will get done instantly.

Alexa can do just about everything. Whether it’s checking the forecast for your romantic evening out, or dimming the lights for a cosy night in as well as playing your favourite playlist. What better gadget to get than the all-purpose voice assistant for just £74.99 for the Echo.

Alexa Fire Stick

What a more perfect addition to go with your new Amazon Alexa device than the Amazon Fire Stick. Voice controlled by Alexa as well, you can ask her to find the best movies to cosy up on the sofa to watch on Friday nights.

Whatever tickles your fancy you’ll be able to find it, whether it’s from the Amazon range or Netflix there is no need to worry about what to choose – just about who is making the big decision. Your partner is bound to love it, and if they don’t who cares? I’m sure you will!

Wireless Earphones

Wireless headphones are becoming more and more popular, especially after Apple got rid of its headphone port. So this year, why not give your loved one an upgrade with some wireless earphones/pods? Whether it’s Apple’s AirPod or Huawei’s Wireless Sports Model earphones, each comes with the ease of using on the go, without the annoyance of being tangled up.

Or if they’d prefer a more statement headphone design why not splash the cash on the Beats Solo HD Wireless headphones. With noise cancelling abilities and a slick design in a range of colours, the headphones would be a gift and investment for your partner. Whichever you choose to go for, just think of the lack of moaning there will be having to untangle those flipping wires!

Tile Mate

Is your other half one to misplace and lose their things? If the answer is yes, this is definitely the perfect gadget for them this Valentine’s Day. Tile Mate is a tracker system that attaches to whatever you’re most likely to lose. Whether it’s your keys, phone or wallet Tile Mate will attach and track wherever they are using your smartphone.

As long as you connect Tile Mate to your phone via Bluetooth you’ll be able to track down your items. And it works the other way round too! If you lose your phone simply double tap the button on a Tile to make your phone ring. Of course, if you’re out of Bluetooth range it will be difficult to track down the item but luckily Tile will have registered the last location it remembers to give you a rough idea of where those keys could be!

Tile Mate is worth every penny of the £24 it will cost you, lasting up to a year without charging and they are so easy to attach to objects or even store in your wallet because of the design.

FitBit

Has your other half made the New Year’s resolution of hitting the gym three or four times a week? If so, the fitness tracker road is definitely the one to head down this year and also one of the best gadgets to unwrap on February 14th.

Indeed, there are many different fitness trackers to choose from within the Fitbit range. The simplest is the Fitbit Flex that tracks all activity done with reminders, SmartTrack and Swim-Proof, starting at £69.99. There is then the FitBit Blaze which has everything from tracking movement to on-screen workouts and payments, starting at £159.99. Whichever you choose, the simplest of models it is bound to get your loved one’s heart racing!

Wireless Charger

All those Apple iPhone users out there with the latest models, iPhone 8 and X, will realise the struggle of no longer being able to charge your phone and listen to music simultaneously. So this Valentine’s Day gives the gift of multi-tasking to your other half and order them a wireless charger. Simply plug in, set the phone down on the pad and charge away.

The chargers are available directly from Apple, or alternative brands can be found on Amazon. Wireless chargers work with both phones and the latest version of Apple Watch, charging all devices at once leaving the plug sockets free from multiple wires and your devices charged 100%. Starting at just £27 from Samsung it is a simple, needed gift for February 14th.