Boardroom Back to Home

Tech Valuations Need to “Adjust to New Reality” Warns KKR

Increase / Decrease text size
tech valuations 2019
Previous ArticleBREAKING: Regulators Approve Merger to Create £9 billion Software Licencing Powerhouse
Next ArticleWary of Amazon, Retail Clients Push Trax to Google Cloud

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Wary of Amazon, Retail Clients Push Trax to Google Cloud
1 min ago
Tech Valuations Need to “Adjust to New Reality” Warns KKR
2 hours ago
BREAKING: Regulators Approve Merger to Create £9 billion Software Licencing Powerhouse
3 hours ago
Introducing Microsoft’s AI-Powered Video Categorisation Tool
5 hours ago
IBM Weather Forecasting Crowd Sources Data Via Phones and Planes
6 hours ago
UK Ordnance Survey to use Mobileeyes EyeQ to Build Detailed Maps
7 hours ago
Google’s Showing Signs of a Major Haptics Push
8 hours ago
Why Tech With Social Purpose Will Change the World: Ed Evans, CEO, Social Tech Trust
24 hours ago
NVIDIA DRIVE Touts Commercially Available Automated Driving System
1 day ago
German Hacker Caught: “Acted Alone” Say German Investigators
1 day ago
Meet the Apache Software Foundation’s Top 5 Code Committers
1 day ago
Alibaba Snaps Up data Artisans for €90 million: Open Sources “Blink”
1 day ago
IBM Awarded Record 9,100 Patents in 2018
1 day ago
DXC to Buy Switzerland’s Luxoft for $2 Billion
2 days ago
TfL Calls for “Surface Intelligent Transport System” Data Support
2 days ago
.EU Domain No Longer Applies Post-Brexit Warn UK, Europe
2 days ago