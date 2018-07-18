AWS Announces Trio of Major Contract Extensions

Extended partnership between AWS and 21st Century Fox is focused on cloud infrastrucutre.

Global media production giant 21st Century Fox, video game and software development corporation Epic Games and Major League Baseball have all renewed and extended their contracts with AWS, the dominant cloud provider said this week.

The company did not provide figures or contract length for the extensions, but said all were going “all in” and tapping new services.

AWS said 21st Century Fox has already reduced its data center needs by 50 percent and moved over 30 million assets—approximately 10 petabytes of content—to Amazon Glacier and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

It is also using other AWS services for data collection, processing and instrumentation within the platform.

This includes the data warehouse cloud service Amazon Redshift to analyse data and Amazon Kinesis for data collection, processing and analysing streaming data in real-time, AWS said.

21st Century Fox will continue to use AWS as its primary platform in delivering its on-demand titles for FOX, FOX Sports, and 20th Century Fox Television, FX, National Geographic and more.

John Herbert, Chief Information Officer at 21st Century Fox commented: “[Our long-term relationship with AWS] started many years ago when we began to modernize the infrastructure and platforms that power our businesses throughout the world,”

“Having completed this phase, our strategic relationship is now enabling completely new and creative ways of producing our award-winning content and reaching audiences with new and innovative products.”

Epic Games: Big on Analysis

Epic Games meanwhile is using AWS analytics services such as Amazon Kinesis Streams and Amazon Elastic MapReduce (Amazon EMR) to ingest and analyse billions of events generated by the game and social media interaction so that the company can assess design decisions, identify player sentiment, and adjust key elements of the game.

Epic Games will also be able to simplify the management of its infrastructure during peak times using Amazon Elastic Container Services for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), and is looking to make use of the Amazon ML Solutions Lab to incorporate machine learning into its games, the company said.

Baseball: Machine Learning for Player Stats

MLB meanwhile will be using AWS as its official provider for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning workloads, the company said.

“In extending its long-standing relationship, MLB will use AWS machine learning services to continue development of Statcast—the tracking technology that runs on AWS to analyze player performance for every game—and develop new technologies to support MLB Clubs in driving innovative fan experiences and engagement across all 30 Major League ballparks.”