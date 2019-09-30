Hello, 6G Testbed: Sub-THz Tinkerers, Welcome

The world of 5G is barely beginning to be explored by businesses – its advocates tout a vision of smart factories; mobile game streaming; AR-augmented surgery; autonomous vehicles, and Pokemon Go on steroids – with network carriers rolling it out in phases this year and into 2020 in the UK, but experimental 6G work is already starting.

Texas-headquartered National Instruments (NI) gives a flavour of what that might look like this week, with the release of a sub-THz software defined radio (SDR) for 6G research, built on its mmWave Transceiver System and Virginia Diodes’ radio heads.

(The development cycle of a typical wireless standard is approximately 10 years, it notes; with 5G roll out gaining pace this year, 6G could emerge by 2029…)

Sub-THz, You Say?

With even 5G still rather more contested a term than it should be, what 6G might constitute is, at this stage, something of an open question.

Bets are being placed, however, on the use of the Terahertz (THz) frequency range (0.1 THz — 3 THz); the last span within the electromagnetic wave spectrum. (THz typically refers to 0.1–10 THz; sub-THz region is 0.1–0.3).