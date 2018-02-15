Internet of Things Back to Home

Accenture Report: 81% execs put AI to work alongside humans to develop services

Increase / Decrease text size
Accenture Report: 81% execs put AI to work alongside humans to develop services
Previous ArticleIntel chases quantum computing breakthrough with silicon processor
Next ArticleGDPR 100 day countdown: 74% of UK business confident

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Top 5 automation use cases for the future
3 hours ago
VW look to Apple for Electric Vehicle design
4 hours ago
If we’re going to benefit from AI, then we need to consider how best to harness it first
5 hours ago
GDPR 100 day countdown: 74% of UK business confident
6 hours ago
Accenture Report: 81% execs put AI to work alongside humans to develop services
8 hours ago
Intel chases quantum computing breakthrough with silicon processor
9 hours ago
Cisco Q2 earnings prompt 14% dividends increase
10 hours ago
Amazon breaks records as it tops Microsoft’s market value
10 hours ago
UK government pins NotPetya ransomware blame on Russia
11 hours ago
Top 5 most prominent forms of cybercrime
1 day ago
How a Biometrics Attendance System will soon be the new norm
1 day ago
MWC: LG smartphones jump on the AI bandwagon
1 day ago
Data scientists in high demand as salaries beat national average
1 day ago
Uber revenues rise despite rollercoaster ride in 2017
1 day ago
Microsoft learns from Bitcoin and blockchain for new ID system
1 day ago
TfL: Data sharing key to improving transport system
1 day ago