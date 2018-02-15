Accenture Report: 81% execs put AI to work alongside humans to develop services

Artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies will be the driving force to put businesses at the forefront of the digital age, according to Accenture.

Artificial intelligence (AI) among other technologies has been named as a driver of innovative technology and changing the way we live, according to Accenture.

The Accenture report outlines that technologies such as AI are enabling companies to not only drive innovations but better how citizens work and live. Other technology drivers include advanced analytics and cloud computing, which also develop better products and services for consumers.

Over three quarters (84%) of respondents agreed that technology is allowing companies to become part of the fabric of how people live today. Amazon Alexa was used as a prime example of the report, demonstrating its ability to become part of the furniture in homes as well as businesses.

“Technology is now firmly embedded throughout our everyday lives and is reshaping large parts of society,” said Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology & innovation officer. “Just as cities developed around ports and then railroads, or people rebuilt their lives around electricity, the world today is reimagining itself around digital innovation – and, by extension, the companies that provide those services. This requires a new type of relationship, built on trust and the sharing of large amounts of personal information.”

The report from Accenture outlined five key emerging trends it believes organisations must adopt if they are to build partnerships and develop their businesses further. Included in the top five is AI, Virtual and Augmented Reality, the Internet of Things, Data Veracity and Frictionless Business.

Mark Bridger, VP of OpenText UK: “AI and cognitive technologies will give organisations across all sectors, faster access to sophisticated insights, and consequently empower them to make better decisions for customers, employees and the business overall. Customers today expect nothing less than exceptional customer service and will not hesitate to seek services elsewhere if they don’t get it.”

The two latter emerging trends look more closely at the relationships with outsiders of the business. Data Veracity aims to comprise data more closely and trustingly to minimise data manipulation but maximise the accuracy of data collection, to predict future trends. From those surveyed 82% of executives said their organisations are increasingly using data to drive automated decision making.

“Through these new partnerships with customers, employees and business collaborators, companies are building greater trust and further integrating themselves into society, becoming more indispensable and fuelling their own growth,” Daugherty said.

Frictionless Business aims to re-design the way businesses are built, in order to reap the full potential of benefits the technology poses to businesses. For IoT and AI, it will require insiders at businesses to work together to add skills and workforce capabilities alongside what already exists. A total of 81% of executives believe that AI will work next to humans as a co-worker, to boost the outcomes of innovative solutions.

Bridger said: “Businesses are fast realising that they need to alter the way in which they interact with their customers to meet their demands. The introduction of robots and AI will offer an opportunity to revolutionise this interaction process. Intelligent automation technology will amplify human capabilities, working seamlessly alongside people to uncover underlying patterns and trends, provide better insights, make decisions, and prescribe actions more efficiently – ultimately improving customer experience overall.”

For the survey, Accenture surveyed over 6,300 business and IT executives around the world.