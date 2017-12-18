Accenture wins Vatican News contract

The Holy See media relaunch is part of Vatican reforms to increase consistency of information.

Accenture has developed an “extensive strategy” for digital transformation of the Vatican, including expanded digital platforms and a new logo.

Home to the global Catholic church, Vatican City is looking to update its Holy See media division with “agnostic software” to reach a global audience. The redesign of Vatican News includes the creation of a multilingual editorial team to create a multi-device digital strategy for “the strengthening of brand identity”. Vatican News, Vatican Media and Radio Vaticana Italiana as well as social media channels all come under the redesign.

“We are launching the last part of the reform sought by Pope Francis. Each reform does not originate from a mistaken past but from a present that calls for a change: in this case, today’s cultural and digital convergence require the adoption of production processes that are different from traditional ones,” said Monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò, Prefect of the Secretariat for Communications. “Today, in fact, information production and dissemination happens through agnostic software, in multiple media formats.”

Digital consulting agency Accenture Interactive has clients in over 120 countries, offering solutions packaged as “new ways to win” in the “experience-led economy” of the modern world. The firm said it has tailored a content management and distribution strategy for the Vatican to have “a defined online identity, one voice”.

The creation of “new logos and other brand elements” of Holy See media is part of Vatican reforms to increase clarity and consistency of information distributed by the Vatican Ministry of Communications. “The move is part of the Vatican reform aimed at finding new ways to communicate with and engage all people in today’s digital world,” said Accenture.

Some of the Vatican’s previous online communication was available predominantly in Italian with parts in English. The new Vatican news site is available in the main western European languages. Chinese and Arabic versions of the old w2.vatican site are also online, not yet fully integrated with the new platform.

Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive for Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America said: “We’re honoured to partner with such a venerable institution to reinvent the way it communicates. Accenture Interactive was chosen by the Ministry for our ability to bring a broad range of digital capabilities across user experience, design, content, branding, analytics, search, and social.”