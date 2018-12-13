Adobe Launches “Industry-First” Government ID Authentication Service

New applications unveiled ahead of Q4 earnings

Adobe has rolled out a raft of new tools in its Adobe Document Cloud, including an industry-first “government ID authentication” service for financial services customers.

The app, available for Android and iOS, will allow users to snap a photo of their passport or driving licence for authentication. The app doesn’t perform third-party record checks, but taps a database of ID templates to speed up onboarding.

The company has also added new HR functions, e-signature tooling and ramped up document security for PDFs with a new Microsoft integration on its workflow platform.

The additions to the Adobe Document Cloud service were announced this week by the company’s Mike Prizament, who emphasised the ID service as crucial to reducing paperwork and speeding up banking and financial services customer onboarding.

He said: “For some industries, especially banking and other financial services, e-signatures are a no-go unless they can confidently verify the identity of their customers before providing digital onboarding services.”

“The latest release of Adobe Sign pioneers an industry-first signer identification option called Government ID Authentication, which uses a physical ID, like a driver’s license or passport, as a form of digital ID authentication… Adobe Sign comprehensively evaluates the ID card’s security features, like patterns, fonts and layout, to authenticate the identity of the signer and allow them to complete the signature process.”

Adobe Document Cloud: PDF Security Boost

Further extending a close relationship with Microsoft, Adobe said it is enabling higher document security in PDFs by adding Microsoft Information Protection support in Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader on Windows.

Microsoft Information Protection is a way to classify and optionally, protect its documents and emails by applying encryption, identity, and authorisation policies.

The technology uses Azure Rights Management, a tool that’s used with Office 365 and Azure Active Directory. It can also be used with your own line-of-business applications and information protection solutions from software vendors, whether these applications and solutions are on-premises, or in the cloud.

The new capability will makes Acrobat DC the preferred PDF viewer for Microsoft Information Protection solutions, rather than Microsoft’s own products.

Adobe reports its Q4 earnings this evening: the company has been on a roll, generating record results in Q3, with revenue of $2.29 billion, up 24 percent year-on-year; the sixteenth consecutive quarter of sequentially higher revenue.

That success is in large part thanks to its migration from selling products – like those detailed above – to instead licensing them via the cloud, a strategy the company adopted in 2013. Since that decision, Adobe stock has gained more than 400 percent.

