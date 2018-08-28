AMD “Beast” Touted as First Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Hardware

Power-packing graphic card release helps propel AMD to 12-year high

Semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) unveiled a new high-performance dual-GPU graphics card over the Bank Holiday weekend dubbed a “beast” by its director of cloud graphics Michael DeNeffe.

AMD is touting the V340 as the first Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) hardware solution, capable of allocating 1GB of VRAM to 32 virtual machines simultaneously.

Its release helped propel AMD shares to a 12-year stock market high.

(VDI is the process of running a user desktop inside a virtual machine that lives on a server in a data center; the idea is that users of such infrastructure can cut costs and streamline management by centralising individual desktops.)

The Santa Clara-based company, which also has facilities in the UK’s Milton Keynes, has been the S&P 500’s best performer so far this year, with its stock price climbing 146 percent – losing short seller investors betting on its decline nearly $3 billion in what one analyst described as a “stealthy short squeeze”.

Built for Data Centre Visualisation

The V340, released at the VMWorld event in Las Vegas, has been built to “purpose-built to power and accelerate the most demanding datacenter visualization workloads, including CAD, design, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and rendering.”

“The V340 is a beast… it is the first VDI hardware solution equipped with 32GB of ultra-fast, second-generation high-bandwidth memory, providing massive amounts of memory and bandwidth for today’s most complex design and media workloads,” the company said in a release on Sunday.

“The V340 hardware combined with our software stack comprises AMD’s MxGPU technology. MxGPU stands for multi-user GPU and it does just that. It lets multiple users share a high performance GPU giving them highly secure, deterministic workstation-class performance, delivered from the cloud,” said director Michael DeNeffe.

AMD this week announced a shakeup of its management team “to further focus on significant client computing growth opportunities”, replacing veteran Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics business group, with Saeid Moshkelan.