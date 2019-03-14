Account For Advertising Platform Sizmek Up For Grabs On Dark Web

“They could hijack referral commissions destined for others”

Hackers have been caught selling access to a user account of Sizmek, an American online advertising platform that works with Gannett and Fox Broadcasting.

Security researcher Brian Kerbs discovered the account up for grabs on a Russian-language cybercrime forum. The bidding starts at $800 for an account the hackers say allows you to: “Add new users to the ad system, edit existing ones and ad offers.”

Sizmek confirmed to Kerbs that the account was indeed part of the Sizmek Advertising Suite and it did have the ability to modify or add advertising creatives that are run on their customers’ accounts.

If a threat actor buys access to this type of account they could use it as a platform to infect existing ad campaigns “by inserting malicious scripts into the HTML code of ads that run on popular sites. Or they could hijack referral commissions destined for others and otherwise siphon ad profits from the system,” Krebs notes in his security blog.

Austin-based Sizmek runs its advertising platform across 70 countries where it connects to over 20,000 advertisers and 3,600 agencies. If a hacker was undetected within this ecosystem they could conduct a series of malware campaigns targeting unsuspecting shoppers.

Advertising Platform Sizmek Takes Action

Sizmek General Council George Pappachen informed Kerbs that they believe the account identified for sale online was a regular user account and did not have high level administration access as the hacker had claimed. Yet, they did confirm that the account would still have the ability to affect other accounts.

The advertising platform has stated that they have forced a password reset on all of their internal employee accounts and are in the process of removing old and used accounts from their network.

Pappachen told Kerbs that: “We’re now doing some level of screening to see if there’s been any kind of intrusion we can detect. It seemed like [the screenshots were accounts from] past employees. I think there were even a couple of vendors that had access to the system previously.”

It is still unclear what the vector of attack was that allowed the seller to gain access to the account. One theory is that a simple password spraying attack got a hit.

Password spraying is the term associated to an attack on an account login page that uses account user names in conjunction with commonly used passwords such as qwerty12345, month/year combos or the organisations name and a number.

The FBI believe that the recent breach of American software giant Citrix was caused by a hacker utilising a password spraying attack.

