Central Government Back to Home

AI “Crucial to the Future of the NHS”: UK Government Announces Five AI Medical Centres

Increase / Decrease text size
AI centres
Previous ArticleSymantec Announces Appthority Acquisition to Boost Mobile Security Portfolio
Next ArticleVMware Increases Focus on Kubernetes with Purchase of Heptio

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

VMware Increases Focus on Kubernetes with Purchase of Heptio
13 hours ago
AI “Crucial to the Future of the NHS”: UK Government Announces Five AI Medical Centres
13 hours ago
Symantec Announces Appthority Acquisition to Boost Mobile Security Portfolio
16 hours ago
Institute of Coding Appoints a Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board
17 hours ago
Hackers Earn Bitcoin through Fake Elon Musk Verified Accounts on Twitter
18 hours ago
Kronos Announces IBM Watson Partnership and AI to Track Your Hourly Workers
19 hours ago
Autonomous Drones Proposed for Search and Rescue in Forested Areas
2 days ago
Baidu’s Smart Speaker Market Share Soars 711% in China
2 days ago
German SaaS Provider Quantilope Raises $8M in Series A Funding
2 days ago
ESA to Launch Final MetOp Satellite to Help Improve Weather Forecasts
2 days ago
Intel Announces New Xeon CPUs Two Days Before AMD Event
2 days ago
Alibaba Cloud Quarterly Revenue Jumps 90%
2 days ago
Hack of the Net: FIFA Admits to Second Hack, Expects Revelations
5 days ago
UK Start-Up Wagestream Wants to See the End of Pay Day Loans
5 days ago
Tencent Teams Up With Intel for Retail Surveillance Camera and “AI Box”
5 days ago
Arm and Canonical Join Forces to Advance Edge Computing
5 days ago