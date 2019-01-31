Airbus Hack: Aerospace and Security Giant Breached

“We do know some personal data was accessed”

European aerospace multinational Airbus says it has been hacked, with data stolen including the “IT identification details” of employees.

The “cyber incident” hit the company’s Commercial Aircraft business segment’s information systems, Airbus said late Wednesday.

Airbus Hack: Details Still Emerging

Airbus, which has a market capitalisation of approximately €77 billion, said it was still investigating the incident.

It is doing so internally and has not brought in any third-party cybersecurity contractors as a result of the breach, the company told Computer Business Review.

Airbus itself sells a range of intrusion detection systems and advanced security monitoring tools.

The breach will prove a major embarrassment to the company: it comes just 12 weeks after Airbus won a landmark European cybersecurity contract .

The joint contract alongside Atos was announced early October 2018.

It will see Airbus provide a range of security tools including a highly automated surveillance system to 17 European agencies and institution in what it described as a “landmark” six-year deal.

In a short public statement Airbus said it had notified authorities as required by GDPR.

The company said: “This incident is being thoroughly investigated by Airbus’ experts who have taken immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate its potential impact, as well as determining its origins.”

Airbus Hack: “Some Personal Data was Accessed”

“Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know some personal data was accessed. This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe.”

“The company is in contact with the relevant regulatory authorities and the data protection authorities pursuant to the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). Airbus employees are being advised to take all necessary precautions going forward.”

Airbus claimed there has been “no impact on Airbus’ commercial operations”.

Airbus runs Security Operating Centres in France, Germany and the UK with an attachment of over 700 security experts. Its commercial aircraft division