AlienVault is Dead, Long Live AT&T Cybersecurity

$170.8 billion AT&T Launches Standalone Security Division

AT&T, the US network and media giant, has launched a new standalone security company, AT&T Cybersecurity, which combines 2018 cybersecurity acquisition AlienVault and its AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting and AT&T Managed Security Services divisions.

AT&T, which generated a massive $170.8 billion in revenues in 2018, will “uniquely bring together people, process, and technology through a ‘software defined’ unified security management platform”, AT&T Cybersecurity CEO Barmak Meftah said in a blog Wednesday.

The decision means the AlienVault brand is no more. AT&T Cybersecurity’s launch follows a record year for cybersecurity mergers and acquisitions, with a record 183 transactions, many focussed on the area the new entity will be playing in: security services, powered by network visibility tools.

AT&T Cybersecurity has been set up amid a rise in dispersed networks, an explosion of data, disparate technologies and complex security operations that present cybercriminals with “seams” in their security posture, the company said. It will be led by AlienVault President and CEO Barmak Meftah

AlienVault, founded in Madrid in 2007, had individually specialised in network asset discovery, automated threat detection, incident response and compliance via its unified security management platform.

This taps the Open Threat Exchange (OTX) – the world’s largest crowd-sourced collaborative threat exchange with 100,000 participants in 140 countries, who contribute over 19 million threat indicators daily – and costs $1,075/month.

CEO Meftah said: “Combined with its network visibility across the threat landscape, AT&T has been well-positioned to take a unique role in cybersecurity.”

He added: “By abstracting much of the management of individual security products, we are automating deployment and ongoing operations, and operating them as a single unified solution – much in the same way AlienVault had done with the critical capabilities required for threat detection and response.”

“This platform will use the technical capabilities and reach of AT&T’s Edge-to-Edge intelligence in order to deliver solutions as on-demand digital services optimized to help protect customers through their own digital transformation journey.”